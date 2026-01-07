Sources: John Harbaugh Wasn’t Fired, Left Ravens After Refusing Major Staff Changes

Essentials Inside The Story John Harbaugh leaves as the second-longest tenured coach in the NFL

Harbaugh's tenure included 12 playoff appearances and a Super Bowl XLVII championship

The ex-Ravens HC is now the top candidate on the market

As I alluded to in an article just before kickoff of the noon games Sunday, the final result from that evening’s Steelers–Ravens contest would have an immediate impact on the future of the losing coach, and it did. John Harbaugh is out after 18 years as head coach of the Ravens, and he’s now on the unemployment line, though it’s unlikely to be for very long. So what exactly happened to Harbaugh and what’s next?

While the reports claim the Ravens fired Harbaugh, I’m told that is not entirely true. Sources reveal that a plan was presented to the head coach to keep him on board in Baltimore, but it required Harbaugh to fire several of his assistant coaches, which he refused to do. As a result, the sides decided to part ways. Had Harbaugh agreed to the changes in his staff, he would still be coaching the Ravens.

Harbaugh now becomes the hottest coaching candidate in a year where the pool is shallow for head-coaching prospects. Reports say Harbaugh’s agent received more than a half-dozen calls from NFL teams inquiring about hiring him once news broke that he had been let go by Baltimore.

So where could he end up?

On Sunday, I mentioned a potential trade to the Tennessee Titans, which looks unlikely now. Not only does Harbaugh control his destiny, which negates a trade possibility, but since Sunday, people have told me that it’s unlikely he would voluntarily work for Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk, who is known in league circles to be difficult at times.

Two teams continue to pop up: The Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Multiple people have pointed to the Atlanta Falcons as a landing spot for Harbaugh, as it’s a young team with an owner who would mix well with the new coach. The defense would appeal to Harbaugh, and the Falcons also have a young quarterback in Michael Penix Jr., who is also a building block.

The Buccaneers would be a surprise landing spot, as the team presently has a head coach in Todd Bowles. Several people tell me they expected Bowles to be part of the Black Monday carnage and didn’t think he’d last this long. Recent reports claim Bowles has agreed to release several assistants to keep his job.

Despite this, several people I spoke with still believe the team’s owners, the Glazer brothers, could opt for Harbaugh, who would bring a whole new culture to Tampa, and dump Bowles.

Who will be the replacement for Harbaugh in Baltimore?

There are two natural choices, starting with Jesse Minter, presently the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers, who worked as a defensive assistant and defensive backs coach under Harbaugh from 2017 to 2020.

The other choice is Seattle Seahawks first-year offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. People tell me that the appeal of Kubiak is the belief he could bring several of the defensive coaches with him from Seattle if hired, coaches who previously worked on the Ravens coaching staff before following Mike Macdonald out west after the Seahawks hired him in 2024.