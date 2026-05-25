Ravens Star Calls Outrage Against Donald Trump “Fake” After Jaxson Dart Joined U.S. President’s Rally in NY

At a rally held at Rockland Community College, Jaxson Dart took the stage and greeted the crowd by addressing them as “Big Blue Nation” before proudly introducing President Donald Trump. The appearance sparked strong reactions from netizens, with many fans and even some people inside the New York Giants locker room reportedly unhappy about the situation. Still, not everyone agreed with the criticism. A longtime All-Pro star from the Baltimore Ravens publicly pushed back against the backlash surrounding Dart.

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“The fake Trump hate is funny to me. The majority voted for him, but everybody seems to hate him lol… Somebody lying 🤥” Marlon Humphrey posted on X.

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Humphery subtly backed Dart here. According to him, Dart had the right to express his views, and the criticism was uncalled for. However, many lost their minds over it; even Dart’s fellow first-round pick from the 2025 NFL draft, Abdul Carter, criticized him.

“Thought this s—t was AI. What are we doing, man?” Carter noted, replying to one of the X posts where Dart is introducing Trump. Later, after the backlash grew, Carter made it clear there was no bad blood between him and Dart.

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All Jaxson Dart did was get the crowd going with a “Go Big Blue” chant before giving President Donald Trump a warm introduction.

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“What an honor, what a privilege it is to be here,” Dart said. “And without further ado, I’m grateful, I’m honored, and I’m pleased to introduce the 45th and 47th president of the United States of America.”

Trump responded warmly to that, calling the quarterback a future Hall of Famer.

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Dart showed plenty of potential during his rookie season. He finished 18th in PFSN’s QB Impact Score rankings after throwing for 2,272 yards, 15 touchdowns, and just five interceptions, while also adding 487 rushing yards and nine more scores with his legs.

Those are definitely encouraging numbers for a young quarterback. Still, the New York Giants went just 4-8 in his starts, and the team as a whole is still trying to figure out its direction. Dart has definitely shown flashes, but there’s still a lot he needs to prove moving forward to maintain the ‘future HOF’ tag.

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Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Los Angeles Chargers at New York Giants Sep 28, 2025 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart 6 looks on after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBradxPennerx 20250928_bd_ae5_130

NFL analyst Craig Carton had a slightly different perspective on Jaxson Dart’s appearance with President Donald Trump. Rather than focusing on the political side of it, he seemed more bothered by the fact that the young Giants quarterback was stepping into such a big spotlight before really proving himself on the field.

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“Jaxson Dart is going to have to learn how to say no at some point,” Carton said. “Because he is living the life of a guy that’s already accomplished a lot in the NFL.”

However, other teammates quickly came to Dart’s defense.

Emmanuel Acho calls out both Jaxson Dart and Abdul Carter

Emmanuel Acho recently shared his thoughts on the situation involving New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart in a video posted on X, and he did not hold back.

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“All right, it’s time to have an uncomfortable conversation about what the hell is going on in New York,” Acho said on a video posted on X on May 24, 2026. “Jackson Dart, the quarterback supporting President Donald Trump? He’s allowed to do that. And he’s a citizen. He’s allowed to have freedom of thought. Abdul Carter, a first-round pick, his teammate is calling him out. He’s allowed to do that.”

Acho made it clear that both players had every right to express themselves. At the same time, he questioned whether Dart’s public support for Donald Trump was the smartest decision, considering the emotions tied to politics inside an NFL locker room.

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“Jackson Dart, you know how several of your brothers, your teammates, your friends, how they might feel about this individual,” Acho added. “So I don’t think there’s a lot of wisdom or discernment in very publicly supporting an individual who many of your teammates feel offended by.”

Even though Acho said Dart’s decision was not “super wise,” he also criticized Abdul Carter for publicly calling out his own quarterback. According to Acho, both young players are important faces of the franchise, which makes handling situations like this even more important.

“Abdul Carter, I don’t have an issue with it either,” Acho added. “Was also unintelligent. Yes. Because now you caused a distraction.”

The Giants are counting heavily on both players moving forward. Dart is viewed as a potential long-term answer at quarterback, while Carter is expected to become a major force on the defensive line.

Carter ended up recording 43 tackles and 4 sacks as a rookie. Dart, on the other hand, had recorded 2,272 yards alongside 15 touchdowns while having been intercepted 5 times as a rookie starter.

As it turns out, Carter has managed to sort everything out between them; however, the true test of their chemistry will be when the season begins.