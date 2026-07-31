Ravens Star Derrick Henry Announces Retirement Stance Ahead of 11th NFL Season

Baltimore Ravens phenom Derrick Henry is about to enter his 11th NFL season. He is 32 years old, an age when most running backs are either in the twilight of their career or are out. Naturally, people keep asking him about retirement. However, Henry is steering clear of all the noise.

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“I don’t try to enter another season thinking about retiring and have that on my mind,” Henry said after the Ravens’ training camp practice Thursday, via WMAR-2 News’ Avi Carr-Gloth. “That’s not even my mindset. My mindset is: How can I get better, be the best I can be so we can be the best team we can be? But no, I haven’t thought about retirement at all.”

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There is zero reason for Derrick Henry to even think about slowing down. He finished second in the league with 1,595 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. It was also the fourth-straight year that Henry rushed for more than 1,000 yards. In 2024, he racked up 1,921 yards and another 16 scores. The running back’s twilight is still some seasons away.

However, Henry admitted that there are days that have got the better of him.

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“No, I mean, some days you’re going to feel better than other days, but that’s what you want to do. That’s what you’re determined to do. And you’re focused on what you want to be the best at; then you’ve got to overcome it. This game always comes with adversity and moments that are better than others.”

What really sets Derrick Henry apart, though, isn’t just the stats. It’s how reliable he’s been. YardBarker’s Adam Gretz noted that the RB has missed only one game in the past four years and has gone the full 17 in each of the last three seasons. That kind of durability at his position and age is almost unheard of.

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He’s still one of the most feared runners in football, and he remains a huge piece of what Baltimore does on offense alongside Lamar Jackson. Last season, Henry ran for 100 or more yards eight times. He’d rushed for 216 yards against the Green Bay Packers, while also scoring four touchdowns.

For Henry, retirement simply isn’t part of the conversation for him right now.

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“But I love the game. And once I feel like that love is gone, then I’ll hang it up. But I’m just focused on getting better.”

Derrick Henry isn’t chasing a finish line; he’s still chasing greatness.

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Ravens’ Derrick Henry sets his sights on the championship

There’s a bigger reason Henry keeps grinding, and it’s not stats. It’s the ring he still doesn’t have. Since 2019, he’s won just one playoff game, and his lone trip to the AFC Championship ended in a loss to the Chiefs that same year.

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“If I haven’t got it by Year 11, then I don’t know when I’m going to get it,” Henry said. “But yes, that’s always been my focus, wanting to be better, wanting to do better than the year before and wanting to win the championship. So that’s the No. 1 goal, always.”

He wants a Super Bowl, and he might rewrite the record books along the way. Henry has hit 1,500 rushing yards in five of his last seven seasons, tying Barry Sanders for the most in NFL history, according to The Lead. One more season like that and the record would be Henry’s alone.

Coach Jesse Minter has called Henry’s “one of the craziest work ethics and demeanors” he has seen. Though he’s also hinted the team might manage his workload at times to keep him fresh.

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Still, if Baltimore’s offensive line improves in 2026, don’t be shocked if Henry has another historic year.