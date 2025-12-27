Ravens Star Sends John Harbaugh and Co. a Contract Extension Warning Following Pro Bowl Announcement

Essentials Inside The Story A Ravens punter describes the stakes of playing a contract season.

Baltimore finished with the NFL’s top net punting average.

Special team's excellence might now force a front-office decision.

Baltimore Ravens punter Jordan Stout isn’t just letting his leg do the talking anymore. Stout sat down with Ryan Mink and Clifton Brown recently to reflect on his breakout season, his revamped punting technique, and what his future in Baltimore could look like as he moves toward a new contract. And it looks like John Harbaugh should be taking notice of Jordan’s heads-up.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

​During his conversation on The Lounge podcast, Mink openly asked the star punter about the warning given to him by the Ravens’ special teams coach.

​”Randy Brown told you this season that if you do poorly, we are going to cut you. If you do okay, we’ll re-sign you. But if you do too well, what’s the future? That’s a contract year for you… a Pro Bowl year and a contract year. So, what does this mean, Jordan, for the future here at Baltimore?” the host asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan Stout’s response was a mix of loyalty and business savvy that every Gen Z athlete understands perfectly.

“There’s no place I would rather play than here. I want to play my whole career here,” Stout said.

​Then came the subtle warning indicating that he is not backing up without getting paid worth his salt: “They’re going to have to pay me. I think that was the answer we all knew was happening.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Via Instagram (@jordanstout98)

​He laughed off the tension immediately after, but the sentiment was real. Stout knows his value has skyrocketed. “I mean, like I said, I love it here. I really don’t want to be anywhere else. I say that, God, I don’t want to get into it. I don’t want to get into the logistics of it. But playing in the AFC North is hard,” he added, acknowledging the brutal conditions of the division.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

​Jordan Stout is in the final year of the four-year rookie contract he signed with the Ravens after being drafted in 2022, putting him on track to hit free agency once this season ends. That timing, combined with a breakout Pro Bowl campaign and his repeated praise for the details and execution of his coverage unit, gives him real leverage as he heads into contract talks.

​Jordan Stout’s record-breaking campaign

​The “pay me” comments aren’t just empty confidence; they are backed by arguably the best punting season in franchise history. Stout was nominated for the 2026 Pro Bowl roster earlier this week as the team’s first selection, a just acknowledgment of his fourth-year breakout.

ADVERTISEMENT

​He is currently leading the league in net punting AVG and boasts a gross average of 50.5 yards per punt, a personal career best. Earlier in the season, he even uncorked a massive 74-yard punt, proving he has the raw power to flip the field from anywhere.

​Jordan Stout’s ability to pin opponents deep has been a weapon for Baltimore’s defense, with over 41% of his punts landing inside the 20-yard line. ​For a team that prides itself on special teams excellence, letting a homegrown Pro Bowler walk seems unlikely, but it looks like his price tag might have just gone up. Harbaugh… are you listening?