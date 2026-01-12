Ravens Star Calls on Jim Harbaugh to Fire Chargers OC, Hire John Harbaugh’s OC After Playoff Exit

The Los Angeles Chargers‘ postseason journey concluded with their 16-3 loss to the New England Patriots. The defeat sparked questions about offensive coordinator Greg Roman’s leadership. And now, Baltimore‘s veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy has made his stance clear to head coach Jim Harbaugh.

After the Chargers’ playoff exit, former defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko vented his frustration on X, calling for a “clean house” and a full reset in the team. Kyle Van Noy quickly pushed back on that idea.

While he agreed changes could help, he felt a total teardown was an emotional reaction. Van Noy pointed out that the Chargers exceeded expectations despite dealing with injuries across the offensive line, quarterback, and backfield. He also praised their defense. However, Van Noy did question the offensive fit.

“Do you want better in the playoffs? Of course!!! But ground up??” he wrote. “That’s crazy talk after losing arguably 2 of your 5ish top players. I’m not a fan of the OC matched up with Herbert because he’s a run game coordinator, personally. I’d like to see him with more of a monk-type. That’s just me. Hard to have either when you are banged up in the trenches. I’m not making excuses; it’s just from me watching the tape. Also, Milton Williams is worth the money pats paid him. He was 🔥🔥 tonight.”

