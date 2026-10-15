Ravens Star Marlon Humphrey Has No Regrets About Meeting Donald Trump, Says He’d Do It Again “100%”

Marlon Humphrey is not backing away from his meeting with President Donald Trump, even after criticism from fans and Ravens legend. The Baltimore Ravens cornerback attended Trump’s event at Sparrows Point, Maryland, along with three Ravens special-teams players. He also rode in the presidential motorcade.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Weeks later, Marlon Humphrey is still standing by his decision to meet President Donald Trump, and he says he would do it all over again.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Got invited to meet the president, and I went,” Marlon Humphrey said on The Marlon Humphrey Show. “It’s like, it’s some crazy crap going on out here in this world…”

“So, to answer your question, would I do it again? I mean, like 100%. Like, I mean, it’s still like, like I said, man, I think it’s a pretty cool thing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

His reasoning is simple. Whatever someone’s politics or the public’s opinion, he sees meeting the leader of any country as a rare opportunity.

The Ravens cornerback was one of a few team members at an event at Sparrows Point, Maryland. Trump used the stop at the Tradepoint Atlantic site to talk up a new submarine shipyard.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Baltimore Banner says it should create more than 3,100 permanent jobs. Humphrey, kicker Tyler Loop, punter Ryan Eckley and long snapper Nick Moore attended the event in Baltimore County.

Humphrey did more than show up. He also posted a video of himself riding along with Trump, with a caption that read, “Do y’all know this guy? He claims that he’s a billionaire.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Humphrey spoke after Ravens practice on October 7 and shared how the whole thing happened.

“That was a little surprising; that’s not how things were supposed to go,” Humphrey said about his opportunity to meet the president. “But President Trump asked us if we wanted to ride with him, and I was not going to turn down a ride with the president.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He also stressed that people shouldn’t treat the trip as a political statement, according to hitc.com.

Not everyone cheered. Ravens legend and Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed reacted on X with a blunt two-word post.

ADVERTISEMENT

“S**ker mf,” Reed posted on X.

Even so, Humphrey isn’t backing down. He also explained how the meeting has inspired him.

Marlon Humphrey Inspired to Vote After Meeting Trump

Last week, reporters asked Humphrey about meeting President Trump. He called riding in the armored vehicle “quite an experience.” Asked if the visit reflected his political beliefs, he pivoted to voting.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To be honest, I did not vote. I don’t think I’ve ever voted. I did try to vote this last time, but my absentee ballot didn’t come in. So, I don’t really have any political beliefs. I do plan on voting the next time around”.

“I am extremely uninformed about what laws are going on, to be honest. But this next time the ballots are up, I will do my research and try to figure out what I like, what I believe in, and try to pick the side that kind of aligns with me”, Humphrey said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the backlash, Humphrey made it clear on The Marlon Humphrey Show that he has no regrets about meeting Trump and would do it again “100%.” That fits his earlier public comments about the president.

Earlier this year, Humphrey also posted on X after arriving in Palm Beach, Florida, writing, “Just pulled up to Palm Beach. Where my president at. Let’s golf.” He had also commented on Trump following the July 13, 2024, assassination attempt near Butler, Pennsylvania, posting, “Trump took a bullet for America.”

For now, the focus shifts back to the field, where he has started all five games in 2026 with 20 tackles, but no interceptions or sacks.