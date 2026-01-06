Ravens Star Vents Against Locker Room & Affirms Bold Lamar Jackson Prediction

In the wake of Sunday’s 26-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Baltimore Ravens cleared out their lockers on Monday. The six-time Pro Bowl fullback, Patrick Ricard, gathered his things, but there was no place to put the pain of an 8-9 season finish. When he addressed the media, the disappointment was written all over his face. However, with two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson at the helm, Ricard believes the Ravens will always have a shot.

“It just hurts,” he said via ESPN‘s Jamison Hensley on X. “I feel for the fans of the city, just the heartaches year after year. We always have a great group, and I feel like we underperform with the talent that we have.”

Patrick Ricard voiced the pain that many fans have been drowning in. He was trying to wrap his head around why the Ravens have repeatedly struggled to finish games when it matters most. The latest example came on Sunday night itself. Rookie kicker Tyler Loop missed the game-winning goal as Lamar Jackson moved the offense to the Steelers’ 26-yard line to set up a 44-yard attempt.

Had it gone differently, it would have given the Ravens a walk-off win and a playoff spot. Instead, the Week 18 defeat handed Mike Tomlin’s team the AFC North crown and officially ended Baltimore’s season.

Yet, Ricard will continue to back the Ravens’ playoff hopes. But in one condition, though.

“As long as we have Lamar Jackson, I feel like this team can win a Super Bowl,” he said. “And I guess the biggest thing is he makes this thing go. And then also to have Derek. Just having those two, that’s a big reason why he signed back last year, because that’s a dream backfield to have Lamar and Derek and to play with those guys.”

The only issue with that sentiment is that Jackson hasn’t really gotten very far in the playoffs. His teams have never won more than one playoff game in a single season. His overall playoff record is 3-5.

As for Derrick Henry, he recorded 1,595 yards on 307 carries and scored 16 touchdowns, and was the man behind several clutch moments this year. There’s no denying how lethal the offense could become if both Henry and Jackson play their best football.

While Lamar Jackson’s injury weighed heavily on the Ravens, it was their inconsistency that pushed them to a rough end to the season. After a poor 1-5 start, John Harbaugh’s team turned heads by winning five straight games. However, they fell apart in Week 12, failing to win even two games consecutively. And the frustration from those losses was clear when Lamar Jackson spoke to the media after Sunday’s loss.

Lamar Jackson sums up Ravens’ loss to Steelers

The Ravens took the lead on Sunday, midway through the fourth quarter. It was when Lamar Jackson threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Zay Flowers. However, just as Tyler Loop hooked his kick wide right and missed the goal, it gave the Steelers the ball at their own 40-yard line.

The Steelers naturally made the most of the short field. Aaron Rodgers led a 60-yard touchdown drive to put his team ahead 20–17. Towards the end, Baltimore came up short, and the loss meant that the Ravens will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2021.

When asked about his thoughts on the Ravens’ season-ending 26-24 loss to the Steelers, the star QB was visibly frustrated.

“We did all that, man, and came up short—devastating, furious, all types of I don’t know,” Lamar Jackson said. “I’m everywhere with it right now.”

“Definitely stunned,” he added. “Thought we had it in the bag. I don’t know what else we can do.”

The star quarterback contributed with 2,549 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and a QBR rating of 61.1 despite the health scares he faced. His impressive 76–31 regular-season record speaks for his credibility, but the Ravens would certainly want him to push harder to bring the Lombardi Trophy home.