Ravens Star Sends Clear Coaching Message to John Harbaugh After HC Tutored by Super Bowl Winner

The Baltimore Ravens are assembling their coaching staff with veterans who have been there and done it. It’s starting to show. This week, a moment between the Ravens’ rookie and DB coach Chuck Pagano that didn’t really make headlines, but if you were listening, it said a lot. It wasn’t flashy, not a big speech, just a BTS glimpse that reminds you what the players want from a coach.

The Ravens’ safety Malaki Starks revealed that Chuck Pagano texted him at 5 A.M. on Monday regarding something he saw in one of the training films. Most guys would’ve rolled their eyes or hit the snooze button. Couldn’t be Starks, though. Instead, he doubled down with a message that is being talked about across social. “That is how I want to be coached,” the Ravens’ first-round 27th pick of the 2025 NFL draft said. But the question is: Is he embracing the ways of Pagano, or is this a subtle message to HC John Harbaugh?

Pagano’s not a stranger to earning respect. Not that he doesn’t deserve it. He’s been around the block. Former Colts head coach, a longtime NFL defensive mastermind, and someone who is aware of what it takes to run a championship locker room. Everywhere he goes, the players don’t just like him—they trust him. With his player-first mentality, he led the Colts to three straight 11-win seasons and engineered one of the most solid defences in the league. And let’s not forget—the man literally battled cancer midseason and came back to coach. The players don’t forget that. And in Baltimore, this mentality goes a long way.

Let’s not take anything away from Harbaugh. He’s a Super Bowl winner, built a rock-solid foundation in Baltimore, and he’s been holding it down for longer than most coaches in the league. But another thing he’s known for? Taking a step back and letting his coordinators run the show. That works out just fine for most veterans who already know the drill. But for a rookie like Starks? The hands-off approach might feel a little distant. He wants to soak up everything at this stage of his career, preferably from the HC. That involves having your coach in your face at 5 A.M. As for Starks, that’s where Pagano steps in.

This isn’t the first time that Harbaugh’s “let the coordinators coach” approach has been put into question. Many have thrived under him, but some have talked (or posted) about wanting something more structured, more intense, and more accountable.

Remember Earl Thomas? The All-Pro safety landed in Baltimore in 2019 but had a rather rocky stint. He reportedly clashed with teammates and expressed concerns about how loose things felt behind the scenes. His departure wasn’t just messy—it raised eyebrows and asked questions about Harbaugh’s laid-back, coordinator model that doesn’t click well with every player.

Starks’ comment, whether he means it or not, adds to that narrative. It felt like, ‘I see the difference. And I prefer the other guy’s way.’ And well, the coaching shake-up in Baltimore doesn’t end there.

Gruden and Pagano are raising the standards

Jon Gruden is added to the mix as an offensive consultant during OTAs. Like Pagano, he made his presence felt. Gruden’s not exactly a “blend into the background” type. Indeed, he’s been out there working with the offence, getting hands-on with QBs, and running film sessions as if it’s 2002 again.

Harbaugh himself had to say a lot about his detailed insights. “He loves football, he’s a great football coach, great football mind. He studied our team, gave us some insight — players, coaches, schemes, all of it. We didn’t give him the playbook, we didn’t give him a script either. You can only go so far. He studied us. Basically, the message was, ‘If I was game planning against you on defence, what would I do, how would I attack you?’ He didn’t just stop there. He watched our offensive guys. He had something for each player. Very, very detailed,” he remarked.

Now, when you line up Gruden alongside Pagano, who’s up texting rookies at 5 in the morning, you can feel the pattern emerging. They’re adding coaching personalities who are loud, detailed, and relentless. Which brings us back to Harbaugh.

With these voices stepping in, you can’t help but wonder—are the Ravens trying to add something Harbaugh just isn’t bringing to the table right now? It’s subtle, but the way Ravens are moving, it feels more hands-on, urgent, and intense. And players like Starks, they’re eating it up. It’s not simply about Pagano’s 5 a.m. texts or Gruden’s film-room obsession. All in all,it is about how their presence is reshaping the culture around Harbaugh—and what it means for him and Baltimore going forward.