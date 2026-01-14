Ravens Owner Publicly Clips Lamar Jackson’s Wings After Firing John Harbaugh; Sends Contract Message to QB

Essentials Inside The Story Franchise QB consulted, not empowered, in Ravens’ head coach search

Ownership clarifies decision-making structure amid post-Harbaugh reset

Looming Lamar Jackson cap hit complicates Baltimore’s offseason plans

Lamar Jackson may be the face of the Baltimore Ravens, but when it comes to picking a new head coach, his power is limited to just offering opinions. The Ravens are now extensively interviewing potential candidates to be their next HC after firing John Harbaugh. So, when asked about the quarterback’s participation in the new head coach selection, the Ravens owner, Steve Bisciotti, revealed Jackson’s influence on the decision.

“A lot of say, but he has no power,” said Bisciotti to the media during the press conference Tuesday, via SAY CHEESE! on X. “I have the power, they have opinions, and I want them all. I care about my players very much, but I can’t give them powers.”

The Ravens drafted Jackson in 2018 in the first round (32nd overall pick). Since then, he has become an integral part of the franchise, winning two NFL MVP awards (2019, 2023), three first-team All-Pro nods, four Pro Bowls, and a two-time Bert Bell Award. With two years still left on his contract, there has been growing concern about the meaning behind clipping Lamar’s wings publicly.

However, Bisciotti still relies on the QB’s opinion. The quarterback has been regularly communicating with GM Eric DeCosta after each HC interview. He has been sharing his feedback, helping the executives narrow down the list. The Heisman Trophy winner is expected to join the final meetings after the executives narrow down the list.

As Bisciotti mentioned, he values the opinions of his players.

“I said to Lamar… you better get your ass up here, too,” said Bisciotti to Jackson during a recent exchange, telling him to get involved.

Ultimately, the owner retains the authority to make the final decision, despite the star quarterback’s involvement. While making his stance clear on Jackson, Bisciotti will also have a deal in mind with him regarding his contract.

Lamar Jackson is looking at a new contract with the massive cap hit looming

Lamar Jackson signed a five-year contract extension in 2023, valued at $260 million. Although his average annual salary is $52 million, the structure of the contract poses a problem for the franchise. In 2026, his cap hit will skyrocket to $74.5 million from $43.5 million, which is roughly one-fourth of the Ravens’ cap hit.

Though there is no requirement for an urgent extension, the Ravens still want to provide him with one. It will push his massive cap hit a few years further, freeing up the cap space for potential drafts and trades.

“We want another window, and Lamar knows that,” owner Steve Bisciotti said Tuesday, via the team’s official site. “I think he is amenable to doing something that mirrors the last deal that he did, although the annual number will be a little higher. But I’m hoping that it’s plug in your number in the same contract he signed [in 2023] and move on.”

By restructuring or extending Jackson, the Ravens can convert future base salary into a signing bonus and prorate it, effectively pushing the $70M+ cap hits into later years. Emphasizing the situation, the GM further addressed the matter.

“The urgency of that matters to me because we’ve got free agents, and I don’t want to go into free agency with that hanging over our head,” Bisciotti said. “I made that clear to Lamar, and I think he was very appreciative of my stance, and hopefully, willing to work with Eric and not get this thing dragged out into April like it was the last time.”

With the NFL Draft coming up, the franchise will need to clear up the cap space. They also have 24 pending free agents, with 19 of them unrestricted, and the franchise needs to address them before March 1, 2026. The former MVP’s contract extension is their top priority. Now, it remains to be seen what the contract brings to the table for Lamar Jackson and whether he will be satisfied with it.