When GQ asked Lamar Jackson to reveal the 10 things he could not live without, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback did not begin with his expensive accessories or everyday essentials. Instead, he reached for his Bible. The two-time NFL MVP made his priorities clear during the December 2024 interview, explaining that his faith was something he could never do without, regardless of what happened on the football field.

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“Can’t live without the Bible, can’t live without God,” Jackson said. “He’s the one who wake me up each and every day. He’s the one who has me performing in my profession.”

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That message has remained a recurring part of Jackson’s public identity. And while the quarterback is currently dealing with another frustrating injury setback, he shared a message on social media encouraging people to remain focused on their faith rather than become consumed by material possessions.

Jackson shared the message through his Instagram Story, adding his own reaction at the top: “So peaceful. Don’t let other ppl decisions turn your heart against him. Guard it. Maybe they’ll listen to you one day in seek him in not this temporary world stuff.”

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In the Story, Jackson reshared a post reading: “The peace that God gives us when our focus is on Him is unexplainable.”

The longer message Jackson reshared carried a particularly strong warning against becoming fascinated by wealth and worldly possessions. It referenced the biblical passage. The full message read:

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“It’s gonna always be that one that say it’s easy to say with money, but if you read the Bible, it states, ‘it’s easier for a camel going through the eye of a needle, than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God’ so stop being brainwashed by the world in read stop being fascinated with the things you can’t take with you.”

His latest social media activity comes during a difficult stretch of the 2026 NFL season. Jackson had already missed three games after suffering an ankle injury against the Tennessee Titans. He returned against the Buffalo Bills on November 1, but his comeback lasted just one offensive play.

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Jackson injured his right thumb when his throwing hand collided with Bills pass rusher Gregory Rousseau as he attempted a pass. The injury required surgery, and head coach Jesse Minter subsequently confirmed that the quarterback would be placed on injured reserve. The Ravens officially made that move after a 36-10 loss to the Bills. That rules Jackson out for at least four games.

Minter provided another update on the quarterback’s recovery on November 13.

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“Lamar is doing well as he recovers from the broken and dislocated thumb injury he suffered in Week 8,” Minter said. “Recovery timelines are challenging to predict, but injuries like this that require surgery typically take about 6-10 weeks to heal.”

Jackson’s latest post is not the first time he has used his platform to express his Christian beliefs. In July 2026, he responded to a Ravens fan who had shared news of getting baptized, writing, “Jesus is the key.” He often reshares messages featuring Bible verses and other expressions of faith on social media.

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His comments following a remarkable performance in 2024 offered another example. After becoming the first NFL player to record four perfect passer ratings, Jackson credited his coaches and teammates before turning his attention to God.

“And God. God, my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, that’s why we’re having so much success,” he said. “That’s the One that’s leading us throughout these games, week in and week out.”

For the Ravens, the immediate priority remains getting their franchise quarterback healthy. Jackson is working through his recovery from a broken and dislocated thumb, with no confirmed return date.