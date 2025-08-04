Struggling Lamar Jackson Fails to Impress at Training Camp After John Harbaugh’s Bold Claim

For years, Lamar Jackson has been painting highlight reels with his arms as much as his legs. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh sparked that fire when he made a bold proclamation: Lamar isn’t just a dual-threat quarterback anymore—he’s one of the greatest passers the league’s ever seen. “He is a historically good passer,” Harbaugh said. Moreover, Harbaugh doubled down on the praise during his appearance on ESPN’s This is Football podcast.

“And that’s really quite a statement because of the narrative that’s been surrounding him ever since the beginning,” he admitted. “Lamar Jackson can throw the football. He can throw it every kind of way, he can make every kind of throw any kind of way you want. He’s as good as any passer that there’s ever been—and I think now the numbers are proving that.” And frankly, those numbers don’t lie.

In fact, last season Lamar carved up defenses with ruthless efficiency, racking up a wild 41 touchdowns against just four picks. That level of football security, combined with a 119.6 passer rating, puts him in rare air. Only three quarterbacks in league history have ever done it better: Rodgers, Manning, and Brees. Not to mention, Lamar’s already broken a tie with Big Ben for the most perfect passer rating ever in a single game, with four. Still, all of that magic seems to be missing this summer at The Bank.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As per Russell St. Report, “The Ravens offense has struggled lately at training camp. Passes aren’t on point. A few that hit their mark were dropped.” Worse, Todd Monken’s offense is sputtering under pressure. “The intent backfires too often as false starts abound leaving the offense in undesirable down-and-distance situations.” But why is this happening? Well, for this, Ravens coach believes mental frailty could be a factor.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

However, Lamar is still cool. When asked about the future, he said, “I’m really just getting started.” And for Ravens Flock, it might be their only hope.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Lamar Jackson stays cool and keeps it moving

To begin with, Lamar Jackson has never played the game like anyone else. From day one in Charm City, he’s been setting M&T Bank Stadium on fire with his speed, swagger, and pure playmaking. Critics have always tried to box him in—say he runs too much, can’t stay in the pocket, or isn’t “QB enough.” And after Baltimore missed the Super Bowl last season, they wasted no time knocking him down the rankings. But here’s the thing—Lamar? He’s not losing sleep over it.

In fact, he made that pretty clear last year when he said, “I really don’t care what the criticism is, what the critics say. We criticize ourselves more than anyone else, so what people say on the outside, that’s just their take. They can believe what they want to believe but we know what we want.” That calm confidence has always been his thing. But lately, it seems like the noise has become annoying enough for him.

So recently, Jackson took to Instagram with a not-so-subtle message. He posted a screenshot from The Boondocks—featuring Uncle Ruckus, a character known for ignorance and self-hate—pointing his finger. Across the image, Lamar wrote: “It be a lot of these type of people in the world imma tell ya straight like this—Tread lightly when you speak to or about me 🙂.” No cryptic message here—he meant every word, and it landed.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Clearly, that post wasn’t just a joke. The humor gave it a punch, but the message was firm: show respect or stay quiet. Lamar’s done letting critics write his narrative. And honestly, it’s long overdue!