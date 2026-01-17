2-Time Super Bowl Champ Reveals How Andy Reid Convinced Him to Shut the Door on Ravens

Essentials Inside The Story Why did a Ravens' legend leave them to join Andy Reid and the Chiefs?

How did Suggs perform wearing the Ravens' uniform?

Suggs knew he didn't have much time left on the football field.

Terrell Suggs has never hidden his love for Baltimore, but even legends face moments that change everything. In a recent conversation released in December 2025, the two-time Super Bowl champion revealed how a direct phone call from Andy Reid changed the course of his career and ultimately shut the door on a possible return to the Ravens.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Suggs recalled how the Chiefs‘ head coach reached out directly, without going through his agent, during an appearance on The Get Got Podcast with Mike Robinson and Marshawn Lynch. “But Andy Reid called me,” Suggs said. “Like, he didn’t even call my agent. I don’t even know how he got my number to this day.”

Suggs added, “He’s like, I know you love Baltimore, but you got to understand I gave Harb his first coaching job. Everything you love about Harb, he got from me. You come with me, you’ll win the Super Bowl.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Suggs revealed Patrick Mahomes also reached out, urging him to join the Chiefs and claim a Super Bowl ring. Hearing from Mahomes made the opportunity feel real, solidifying Suggs’ decision to end his Ravens chapter.

Suggs continued to focus on his career following his divorce in 2014. His decorated tenure in Baltimore established him as one of the NFL’s most feared pass rushers, a reputation backed by 139 career sacks and a Defensive Player of the Year award in 2011.

Imago Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Suggs loved Baltimore, but Andy Reid’s call and Patrick Mahomes’ encouragement gave him the chance to win another Super Bowl. This led Suggs to decide it was time to leave the Ravens and pursue one last big win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

From Baltimore dreams to Kansas City glory

Despite his body almost giving up back in 2019 when he was a part of the Arizona Cardinals, he stayed determined, refusing to step away quietly, holding onto hope for one last chance to end his career on his terms. He played 13 games in the 2019-2020 season for the Cardinals. During his time there, he completed 37 total tackles and 14 assists. He then jumped ship mid-season, joining Andy Reid and the Chiefs, a move that proved to be the perfect choice, as he was able to lift the Van Lombardi Trophy for the second time in his illustrious career.

He told his agent he didn’t want to retire on the bench. “I had a bad back… I don’t wanna retire… not in the playoffs,” Suggs said. He hoped Baltimore might pick him up, but waiver rules and playoff standings made it complicated, and other teams could block the move.

Suggs had imagined ending his career in Baltimore. “If I make it to Baltimore, then I’ll just retire,” he said. But fate had other plans. Miami beat New England, Baltimore lost to Tennessee, and the AFC playoffs suddenly went through Kansas City.

ADVERTISEMENT

Everything lined up perfectly, and Suggs realized the ending he wanted was no longer in purple; it was in red, with Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and one last championship ring. He won two Super Bowls, one with the Ravens in 2012 and another with the Chiefs in 2019, cementing his name as an NFL legend.