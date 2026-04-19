“That’s Problematic”: Ravens GM Eric DeCosta Doesn’t Hold Back Against NIL’s Power in College Football Before NFL Draft

Essentials Inside The Story Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta is concerned about older prospects in the draft.

What used to be about 4% of players aged 24 has climbed to 18%, as per his calculations.

However, not everyone in the NFL is concerned.

For the longest time, the path was predictable: elite college players bolted for the NFL Draft the moment they could. That urgency defined the pipeline of incoming talent in the league, but the rise of NIL has started to rewrite that script, giving prospects a reason to stay put a little longer in college. So, players who enter the NFL are older than they used to be. Consider Akheem Mesidor out of the University of Miami, a projected first-round edge rusher who is already 25-years-old, which puts him in the same age range as some NFL players who are already on their second contracts.

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While NIL helps college players make good money, have unlimited free agency, and no salary cap, these same aspects have become a problem for the NFL. And as the 2026 draft approaches, Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta spoke openly about how NIL is changing the rookie talent pool.

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“Players are older,” DeCosta said at the Pre-Draft press conference on April 15, 2026. “We’re seeing more 24 and 25-year-old players, and that’s something that’s because of COVID initially, and now because of NIL, guys are staying in, because they’re getting paid to stay in. That’s problematic in some ways for us because these guys are coming in older.

“They probably have less upside. They’re probably not three-contract players; in some cases, they’re two-contract players.”

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Here’s the thing: the NCAA allows college football players to use their name, image, and likeness to make good money. At the same time, it is also open to granting them extra years of eligibility. That means players are not pouncing at the opportunity to turn pro. They are willing to spend more time at the college level rather than deal with salary caps, being told which city to play in, or sitting on the bench in the NFL.

Eric DeCosta mentioned that the 2026 draft is the third straight time they are seeing so many prospects in the mid 20s. What used to be about 4 percent of players aged 24 and a half or older has climbed to 18 percent, as per his calculations. While DeCosta believes this trend isn’t good, he mentioned that the team tries to draft younger players when possible.

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Drafting older players comes with increased injury concerns!

The NIL has turned college football into chaos. Going pro is a massive risk for players, and they will have to brave uncertainty, but NIL in college football gives them some assurance. QB prospect Carson Beck spent his last season at Miami, where he reportedly earned $4 million. His successor, transfer QB Darian Mensah, is reportedly earning $10 million. No wonder the median age has increased in the draft.

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But that is causing an issue in the NFL. As prospects are getting older, they are also more experienced, which is good for the NFL, but with that also comes increased injury concerns. Hear it from DeCosta.

“In some cases, they have more injuries because they’ve been playing college football longer, so they’ve taken on more injuries. And so, we’re trying to get a handle on that, I think, in some ways.”

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“As I said, it’s getting tougher and tougher to deal with injury concerns because players are getting older, and more and more guys are having surgery, and more and more guys have medical concerns. And that’s a challenge.”

All that said, older prospects have become a reality for the league. It is something they need to prepare for.

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Teams are embracing the NFL Draft shift

Earlier, teams did not like using high picks on players who seemed closer to their peak than their prime. At positions where careers tend to be shorter, investing in a player who may have limited time remaining at or near his peak can feel like a risky proposition. But there is precedent for teams to be considering older and more talented players. Players like Bo Nix, drafted by the Denver Broncos, and Michael Penix Jr., by the Atlanta Falcons, were picked in 2024 after long college careers.

The Baltimore Ravens, however, tend to rely on a young roster. Last year, only 12 players on the team were 29 years or older, which explains why Eric DeCosta is looking for younger players.

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Similarly, the Kansas City Chiefs had to go back to the board in January after many college players opted to stay put instead of declaring for the draft. The franchise removed as many as 25 prospects from the team’s board.

“It really impacts the draft, and there are some older prospects as you go on,” the team’s general manager, Brett Veach, said back then.

“I don’t believe a 25-year-old is old,” Tobin said in February. “I think a 25-year-old is young, still has a lot of football left in his body. It might affect the longevity down the road. But sometimes it can also be a benefit in a guy being more mature in his body or a little more stable in how he conducts himself in his personal life. Age is a number. Guys are playing longer these days. It’s a factor, but it’s not a big factor for us.”

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For now, it looks like the 32 teams in the NFL and their front offices will look at how to combat the issues that come up when they consider older prospects.