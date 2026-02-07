Ravens to Make Lamar Jackson Trade Decision as Derrick Henry Makes $96M Demand – Insider

Essentials Inside The Story Lamar Jackson’s extension talks stall, opening uncomfortable trade conversation

Cap hit spike could force Ravens to consider restructure or drastic roster reset

Derrick Henry fuels Eagles wide receiver buzz amid Baltimore’s offensive uncertainty

A franchise-altering trade involving Lamar Jackson is a real option for the Ravens, a longtime NFL scout confirmed, putting the organization at a critical crossroads. The team, according to him, must be ready for every outcome, even one involving their franchise quarterback. For the Baltimore Ravens, the doomsday scenario is no longer just speculation

“The other option for them, of course, is that they say, Lamar, look, if we can’t come to some understanding, what we’ll do is we’ll trade you,” Tony Agnone said in the video shared by Bmore Sports Podcast on X this Saturday. “At that point, that’s another option that we all have to look at.”

Though the quarterback will still be under contract for 2026, the Ravens have bigger roster concerns attached. Lamar Jackson is under contract through 2027, but Baltimore is staring at a financial cliff, with his salary cap hit set to explode from roughly $43.5 million in 2025 to more than $74 million in both 2026 and 2027.

That kind of jump is unimaginable for a team trying to keep a Super Bowl window open. An extension is about survival and keeping the locker room together. By spreading out the money, the Ravens would unlock cap flexibility to re-sign key free agents like Tyler Linderbaum and Dre’Mont Jones, and add reinforcements around Jackson.

Agnone further explained that roster building is not just about one player, even if that player is Lamar Jackson. He pointed out that teams sometimes need to reset parts of the roster, release players, and fix weak spots to move forward.

“This is Lamar’s team. Let’s not make any mistake about it,” Agnone later added. “So whatever he decides is really gonna decide on how this team moves forward.”

The Ravens finished last season with clear roster gaps. They gave up the second-most passing yards per game (247.9) and had just the third-lowest sack tally (30). While Jackson remains the center of the franchise and any long-term plan depends on his contract status, that’s why Baltimore must make a trade decision on the player.

With the roster showing cracks and the salary cap tightening fast, Baltimore is running out of time to treat Lamar Jackson’s future as a distant problem. That urgency is already spilling into bigger conversations, from Derrick Henry’s massive contract push to whether a proven star like A.J. Brown could be the kind of offensive statement move Jackson has been waiting for.

Derrick Henry pushes for $96M A.J. Brown to boost Lamar Jackson’s offense

While Lamar Jackson’s contract situation stays unclear, Derrick Henry has turned attention to the offense. The veteran running back openly made his demand known to the Ravens’ front office, asking them to chase a proven wide receiver. Speaking on Up & Adams with Kay Adams, Henry made a strong pitch for his former teammate.

“We would gladly love to have him… Lamar would love A.J.… A.J. is a dog,” Henry said. “Come to Baltimore, and let’s go get this ring.”

Henry and Brown played together with the Tennessee Titans from 2019 to 2021 and reached the playoffs in all three seasons. Brown later became a star with the Philadelphia Eagles, earning three Pro Bowl selections, three second-team All-Pro nods, and winning a Super Bowl in 2024.

Though such an addition sounds good on paper, A.J. Brown signed a three-year, $96 million extension with the Eagles before the 2024 season. This would keep him under contract through 2029. Any trade would be costly, likely requiring one of Baltimore’s top receivers, Zay Flowers or Rashod Bateman, plus draft picks.

For now, the Ravens are entering a bold new phase under new leadership. Lamar Jackson’s contract, Derrick Henry’s push for elite help, and A.J. Brown’s uncertain future all collide. Baltimore’s next decision could shape the franchise’s future for 2026.