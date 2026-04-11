“Trying To Bring Me Down”: Lamar Jackson Breaks Silence Amid Talks of Ravens Trading Him Away

Essentials Inside The Story Trade noise around Lamar Jackson is getting louder, but his response wasn't direct

Baltimore's financial puzzle is starting to look complicated

Outside voices are adding fuel to the fire

With another extension coming up, the Baltimore Ravens are at a crossroads as they try to figure out their salary cap situation, which could even lead to a projected trade involving their first-round quarterback, Lamar Jackson. With all the trade talk going around, Jackson has finally spoken up as rumors about him possibly leaving the Ravens continue to spread. The star quarterback shared a message that showed faith, resilience, and staying true to himself, despite the outside criticism.

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“Instead of trying to bring me down, ask GOD to bring you up #JESUSCHRISTKINGOFKINGS,” Lamar Jackson posted on X.

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While he did not say it directly, the message seems to be about all the talk around him, including the pressure he could face in 2026 as a two-time MVP, the rising salary cap hits, and the unresolved contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens.

A big reason these trade talks are coming up is the financial stability of the Ravens. Lamar Jackson is currently halfway through a five-year deal worth $260 million. Although a long-term extension could be beneficial following the 2027 season, nothing is set in stone yet.

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The team already restructured his deal, lowering his 2026 cap hit from $74.5 million to $34.54 million and freeing up around $40 million. But that money shifts to later, and now his 2027 cap hit is expected to jump to $84.49 million, which is one of the highest in the league.

Colin Cowherd also addressed this situation on his show. According to him, Ravens might even start thinking about a replacement by 2027 because of that jump from $34 million to $84 million. He called that a Super Bowl eliminator.

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He also pointed out that most quarterbacks with the highest cap hits missed the playoffs last season. He added that while Jackson has been great in the regular season, his playoff performances have been more average.

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“So seven of the top eight quarterback cap hits missed the playoffs last season,” Cowherd said. “I couldn’t pay Lamar Jackson $84 million. I don’t know.”

Over his 8-year career, Lamar Jackson has played 116 games and started 107, putting together a strong 76-31 record. He has thrown for 22,608 yards, 187 touchdowns, and 56 interceptions, with an overall passer rating of 102.2. Jackson has won two NFL MVP awards.

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However, he has made the postseason in five of his eight seasons with the Ravens and has a 3-5 record in the playoffs.

ESPN analyst Mel Kiper also suggested that 2026 could be Jackson’s last season in Baltimore if things do not go well under first-year head coach Jesse Minter and offensive coordinator Declan Doyle.

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Another name that has been in the headlines for criticizing Jackson is Washington Commanders defensive end Charles Omenihu.

Charles Omenihu chooses Josh Allen over Lamar Jackson

Charles Omenihu appeared on the Speakeasy Podcast on the April 9, 2026, episode, where the host asked him to choose between the Bills quarterback, Josh Allen, and Lamar Jackson.

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The veteran made his choice pretty clear. Omenihu said that if Allen and Jackson switched teams, he believes Allen would win a Super Bowl first.

He then went on to compare Jackson with Allen.

“This is the thing about Josh Allen. I don’t think the league has truly figured him out,” Omenihu said on the Speakeasy podcast. “With Lamar, honestly, if you bring a five-man rush on him and collapse the pocket, he starts drifting backwards. And sometimes he might make a play that is not the best for the Ravens. With Josh, he will drift back, move around, and he is just so hard to tackle. He is a big guy and tough to bring down. He can make every throw from anywhere on the field. His arm strength is unbelievable. I do not think Lamar has that same level of arm strength. As I said, I just think people have figured Lamar out.”

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Allen finished last season with 13 turnovers, including 10 interceptions and three fumbles lost, in 17 regular-season games, before the Bills were knocked out in the divisional round after a 33-30 loss to Denver.

Jackson, meanwhile, had 10 turnovers, with seven interceptions and three fumbles, in 13 games as the Baltimore Ravens went 8-9 and missed the playoffs. He was also sacked 36 times, which was the third-highest total of his career, so Omenihu’s opinion does have some numbers behind it.

Jackson was given the edge for his speed, as Omenihu noted that once he gets out, he’s gone, and unlike Josh, he’s unlikely to fumble the ball.

Even as the criticism continues to grow, Jackson has shared a message of his own, and while his future is still uncertain, the upcoming season could end up deciding a lot for him.