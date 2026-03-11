21 Years Later, a Forgotten Ravens Medical Fail Echoes Maxx Crosby’s Nixed Trade

Essentials Inside The Story Ravens cancel blockbuster Maxx Crosby trade over medical concerns

Crosby recovering well from January meniscus surgery, ahead of schedule

Similar past cases with Roberto Garza and Brock Marion recalled

The Baltimore Ravens‘ sudden backing out of the blockbuster Maxx Crosby trade brought ancient memories back. After the trade news broke, a report from more than two decades ago was cited. Analyst Warren Sharp from Sharp Football Analysis shared it on X on Wednesday, reminding fans of a similar situation involving former safety Brock Marion.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Former Bears scout: Roberto Garza signed with the Ravens, then they flunked him on his medical,” the X post read. “We passed him and signed him, and he had no issues when he was a Bear. played all 16 games for 5 straight years and all 16 games for 8 of the next 9 yrs.”

ADVERTISEMENT

21 years ago, Roberto Garza had briefly agreed to join the Baltimore Ravens. However, the move did not last long because the team raised concerns during his medical evaluation and decided not to keep him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Garza soon found another opportunity elsewhere, and his career turned out to be very durable. He went on to play full seasons regularly, appearing in all 16 games multiple times. His long run without major health problems made the earlier decision by Baltimore look surprising in hindsight.

Now, a somewhat similar situation has come up with the Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby. The two teams were reportedly close to completing a major trade before medical concerns changed the direction of the deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

In another case from the past, safety Brock Marion was also close to joining the Ravens in the late 1990s. Reports at the time suggested the team had concerns about his left shoulder during the physical, which ultimately stopped the move from happening.

According to ESPN’s Ryan McFadden, league sources said the Baltimore Ravens backed out of their agreed trade with the Las Vegas Raiders because of medical concerns discovered during Crosby’s physical.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crosby had been dealing with injuries during the 2025 season, but he reportedly played through the issues. The Raiders eventually forced him to sit out the final two games. Eventually, in January, he underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee.

Before the medical issue surfaced, Baltimore was reportedly ready to make a huge offer. The deal included the No. 14 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft along with another first-round pick in 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, once the physician raised concerns, the Ravens decided the risk was too big. Giving up multiple first-round picks for a player with a recent knee surgery was not something the team felt comfortable doing.

The decision also created questions across the league about Crosby’s trade value. According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Raiders are not willing to move their star defender for a lower price.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – DECEMBER 14: Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby 98 looks on during the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Philadelphia Eagles on December 14, 2025 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 14 Raiders at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251214183

For the Ravens, the deal ended before it could even begin. Medical concerns during Crosby’s physical forced the team to step away from a trade that once looked close to happening. While Baltimore chose caution, Crosby’s side soon addressed the situation and shared their view on his recovery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crosby’s camp gives a recovery update after trade collapse

After the trade with the Baltimore Ravens fell apart, Maxx Crosby’s camp quickly responded. His agent shared an update about the star defender’s recovery from knee surgery. The message made it clear that Crosby is progressing well and remains on track to return soon.

“Maxx continues to be on track in his recovery, and if anything is ahead of schedule, according to his surgeon Dr Neal El Attrache,” agent C.J. LaBoy wrote on X. “Maxx remains on track to return during the offseason program and will undoubtedly return as the dominant game wrecker he has been.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Crosby’s surgery in January was a meniscus repair, which is a more serious procedure than a simple cartilage trim. Doctors usually check if the damage is long-term, whether arthritis is present, and if other parts of the knee have been affected.

Some experts believe Crosby’s playing through pain last season could have complicated the injury. Still, the Raiders believe the star defender will recover and return to full strength.

For the Ravens, the decision likely came down to long-term risk. Trading two first-round picks and possibly giving Crosby a new contract meant the team needed complete confidence in his medical outlook.

The Crosby trade drama shows how one medical report can change everything in the NFL. The Ravens’ latest decision even reminded fans of their failed physical with Brock Marion years ago. Now the focus shifts to Crosby’s recovery and whether another team will take the chance.