Ravens’ Tyler Linderbaum Receives Massive $20M Contract News Amid Raiders Interest Before Free Agency

Essentials Inside The Story The Ravens are still in talks with center Tyler Linderbaum about a new contract.

Linderbaum has emerged as one of the NFL’s top centers.

Several teams could enter the picture if he reaches free agency.

The Baltimore Ravens face a monumental decision with All-Pro center Tyler Linderbaum, and it’s going to cost them. As the team works to keep one of the league’s top centers in Baltimore, Linderbaum is reportedly eyeing a contract that could reset the market at his position.

“The Baltimore Ravens have tried over the last several weeks to bring back Linderbaum, the All-Pro, Pro-Bowl centre,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said recently on The Insiders. “One of the best centres in the NFL, certainly someone who’s gonna be, I would say, the highest paid center when all this is done. He is looking at $20-plus million [per season]. From my understanding, the Ravens have remained in contact with him, still have interest in having him back, but there are some other teams, no doubt, that are lurking.”

The Ravens drafted Tyler Linderbaum with the 25th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and the Iowa product quickly justified the investment. Linderbaum has earned three Pro Bowl nods in the last four years and has proven to be a remarkably durable center, having missed just two games during that span. His performance in the run game has been particularly impressive, as just last year he earned an 83.1 PFF run-blocking grade, which was ranked fourth among centers.

With production like that, it’s easy to understand why a record-setting deal could be within Linderbaum’s reach. Linderbaum’s four-year rookie contract in Baltimore, worth $13.23 million, has already run its course. The Ravens declined his fifth-year option last year, a move that would have cost the team $23.4 million. So, the 25-year-old center can now test the open market.

As the NFL’s legal tampering period begins on March 9, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta will need to translate his team’s interest into a contract Linderbaum is willing to sign. DeCosta already hinted that the team made a significant attempt to sign Linderbaum.

Speaking at the NFL Scouting Combine, the Ravens GM told reporters that his team had presented Linderbaum with what he called a “market-setting” offer.

That proposal reportedly would have made Tyler Linderbaum the highest-paid center in the NFL, surpassing Chiefs center Creed Humphrey, who currently earns about $18 million annually. Yet even that figure might not close the deal as Linderbaum appears to be holding out for a more than $20 million per year contract. One franchise that already appears to be lurking is the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders have also been linked to Tyler Linderbaum ahead of free agency

The Silver and Black recently traded Maxx Crosby to Baltimore, but they might try to strike back by targeting a player the Ravens desperately want to keep. As the Raiders could still make moves to bolster their offensive line this year, recent reports indicate that the team could have interest in Tyler Linderbaum.

“I would say the Las Vegas Raiders would make a lot of sense,” Ian Rapoport added while speaking on The Insiders. “The Washington Commanders, who cut Tyler Biadasz, only to see him sign for a $10 million-per-year deal with the Chargers. They’re expected to have interest as well. The Tennessee Titans need a center. Tyler Linderbaum is going to do exceptionally well in this free-agent market. Really, it’s just a matter of, does he land back in Baltimore, or do they have a big need to fill there?”

Tyler Linderbaum’s value becomes even clearer when looking at recent contracts for centers around the league. Just last month, the Washington Commanders released center Tyler Biadasz. Now, even though Biadasz is three years older than Linderbaum and has just one Pro Bowl selection, the Chargers signed him to a three-year, $30 million contract recently.

Las Vegas also has the financial flexibility to make a serious push for a center. According to OverTheCap, the Raiders reportedly hold around $121.7 million in available salary cap space this offseason. With that kind of spending power, the team could make a compelling offer if Linderbaum reaches free agency.

Meanwhile, the Ravens have other financial hurdles looming. Crosby’s scheduled $30 million cap hit in 2026 will likely require Baltimore to adjust the contract, creating more flexibility. Only after addressing that situation can the team fully focus on closing a deal with Tyler Linderbaum.