Tyler Loop’s Fiancée Forced to Take Drastic Measures as Kicker & Family Face Severe Backlash After Ravens’ Loss

The Baltimore Ravens’ rookie kicker, Tyler Loop, was having a great season. He had missed only three field goal attempts. But none of them were within the 50-yard range. In the season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he was under pressure to kick the game-winning field goal from 44 yards. But Loop missed. Fans’ anger knew no bounds and forced his family to secure themselves.

His fiancée, Julia Otto, had her Instagram account public as fans often wished them after his excellent performances. But the heartbroken ones couldn’t control their temper after the loss, forcing her to make her IG account private.

Some fans even wished him bad luck and hoped for their breakup in the comments below their engagement photo on Loop’s IG account. Some comments even warned him never to walk on the Baltimore streets alone, citing a danger to his life. While his other IG posts have fewer hate comments, the pinned IG post with his fiancée became the unexpected target.

Some fans praised the former kicker Justin Tucker, claiming he was better than the rookie. The tone has changed drastically as the Ravens were eliminated from the playoffs.

At the 13:33 mark in the second quarter, he scored the 40-yard field goal with ease. But the entire effort of their 2025 campaign depended on the field goal with only two seconds remaining in the game. Loop kicked the ball, which went wide right of the uprights. As the kicker held his head in disbelief, punter Jordan Stout patted Loop’s head in an attempt to comfort him.

Fans couldn’t hold their emotions after the heartbreak. After a season of ups and downs, they failed to move ahead.

