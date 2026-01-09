Ravens Urged to Consider Chiefs’ Steve Spagnuolo for HC Role After Years of Stifling Lamar Jackson’s Offense

Essentials Inside The Story A shocking coaching reset in Baltimore opens the door to an unexpected name

Steve Spagnuolo has repeatedly disrupted Lamar Jackson's biggest moments

Baltimore faces a crossroads where bold change might be the only way forward

After nearly two decades of stability, the Baltimore Ravens hit reset by moving on from John Harbaugh following a gut punch in Week 18. As the Ravens Flock looks around M&T Bank Stadium, wondering what comes next, the search feels unfamiliar and uncomfortable. Still, moments like this demand bold thinking. And according to one national voice, Baltimore might need to look in a direction few expected.

During a recent episode of Up & Adams show, Kay Adams tossed out a name that instantly made people stop scrolling. She pointed directly at the Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive boss, Steve Spagnuolo, as a possible answer. Right away, she admitted this idea would not sit well with everyone in the Ravens Flock. Even then, she leaned into it, knowing Spags is not exactly topping most Baltimore wish lists.

“I know this isn’t the first name that comes to mind, but you can’t tell me this is maybe the best defensive coordinator of all time. Who is the only person on earth who has consistently stopped, stifled, maybe slowed down Lamar Jackson? It’s Steve Spagnuolo. You can get Spags away from KC & not have to deal with him. Spags would be a great head coach,” she said.

Adams’ comments might stem from a history that shows why Spagnuolo makes so much sense for Baltimore. He already knows the organization, having joined the Ravens right after their Super Bowl run in 2013 and later coaching a defense that ranked near the top of the league in both points allowed (6th) and yards (8th). There’s also a personal connection, since he and Eric DeCosta grew up close to each other in Massachusetts, which helps explain the trust and familiarity.

From a football standpoint, the fit is natural because both Baltimore and Kansas City run a 4-3 base defense, meaning the Ravens already have the right personnel, including a centerpiece like Roquan Smith, to run his system. That scheme also matches Baltimore’s overall identity with Lamar Jackson, where a physical run game pairs with a defense focused on limiting damage rather than taking constant risks.

Finally, Spagnuolo’s track record backs it up, as his defenses in Arrowhead have consistently been among the league’s best at keeping points off the board, which is exactly what Baltimore values. Still, the resume comes with a wrinkle.

While Spagnuolo is widely respected across Chiefdom and beyond, his first run as a head coach did not sparkle. Back in St. Louis, his Rams teams struggled badly, finishing 10-38 over three seasons (2009-2011). That chapter sticks, even with four Super Bowl rings on his coordinator resume.

However, the league still sees value. While some in Charm City chase shinier names, Spagnuolo is already lining up interviews with the New York Giants in the Big Apple and the Tennessee Titans down in Music City. That alone says plenty about how owners view him.

So now the question hangs in the air. If the Ravens take this swing, they might finally remove their biggest on-field headache. At the very least, handing Lamar Jackson fewer Spagnuolo nightmares sounds like a solid place to start.

Ravens need changes to help Lamar Jackson’s offense

For four straight seasons, the Ravens have talked about taking the next step. Despite that, the Ravens Flock has watched the same ending on repeat at M&T Bank Stadium: one playoff exit after another, wildcard heartbreak, divisional disappointment, and even an AFC title game loss. Lamar Jackson sits at 3-5 in the postseason, and the prime years are slipping. At the same time, John Harbaugh’s edge in must-win moments slowly faded.

This season’s struggles were compounded by a wave of injuries that wrecked the roster, as Jackson battled through issues all year while the defense lost its heartbeat when Nnamdi Madubuike was sidelined due to a neck injury. Harbaugh rarely coached the team he imagined. Still, that does not excuse another wasted year of the Jackson and Derrick Henry pairing, with shaky plans up front and too many offensive leaks.

It stings more when you look back. In 2024, the Ravens owned the league’s best offense. Everything clicked as the fast, balanced, and ruthless attack shattered team history with over 4,000 passing and 3,000 rushing yards. Jackson played the cleanest football of his career, resulting in his nomination for a third MVP after throwing for 4,172 yards and 41 scores.

That historic 2024 performance set sky-high expectations for 2025, making the subsequent regression even more baffling, especially with Todd Monken entering the picture. Despite the core returning and the addition of DeAndre Hopkins, the offense inexplicably slid hard in 2025. Baltimore dropped to 16th overall and fell near the bottom in passing.

Now the truth feels simple. Getting Jackson back to MVP form matters most. But to do that, real change has to come.