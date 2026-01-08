Vance Joseph Joins Two-Man List of Ravens HC Candidates Following John Harbaugh Firing

Essentials Inside The Story Baltimore Ravens add Vance Joseph to shortlisted candidates

Denver Broncos DC draws league-wide coaching interest

John Harbaugh fired after playoff miss ends long tenure

The Baltimore Ravens are wasting no time in rebuilding their team after sacking head coach John Harbaugh on Tuesday. Many saw the move coming after the Pittsburgh Steelers stopped them from advancing to the playoffs last week. With the search for a new leader underway, their two-man list gets a powerful addition. Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is emerging as a serious candidate to succeed Harbaugh.

“I can confirm that #Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph also will interview with the Baltimore Ravens for head coach,” reporter Chris Tomasson from the Denver Gazette revealed.

“So that’s six out of the seven teams with openings he is having remote interviews with this week,” he added, showing how hot his name is right now on the coaching market.

The other six teams include the New York Giants, Baltimore Ravens, Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, and Atlanta Falcons. On Friday, Vance Joseph has virtual interviews scheduled with the Ravens, Giants, and Raiders. Meanwhile, he isn’t the only name on Baltimore’s limited list for the vacant head coach position. The team is also considering Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, per NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

Yet, Joseph’s case remains the strongest ‌of all. Since arriving in 2023, he has turned the Broncos’ defense into an elite system. This year alone, the unit ranks second in the NFL, allowing just 278.2 yards per game. Additionally, they are second against the run, seventh against the pass, and third in points allowed. Through Week 18, they recorded a league-leading 68 sacks. These statistics played a crucial role in the team’s clinching of the AFC West title and No. 1 seed in the conference.

For the Ravens, he can be an ideal match in guiding the team with offensive giants such as QB Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry. With his vast experience in defense, he can help strike a balance in the franchise. While it’s easy to gravitate towards good things, Joseph Vance has been the head coach only once.

His shaky one-year stint in the role came in 2017 with the Broncos before the team moved on from him. However, he did return in 2023, serving another role that gave him a new identity. We think the Ravens lose nothing in giving him a shot to fill in for their long-term former coach, John Harbaugh.

A playoff miss sealed Harbaugh’s future with Baltimore

The Ravens closed the season with an 8-9 losing record and took out the disappointment on Harbaugh. They officially parted ways with him on Tuesday, ending his 18-year run with Baltimore. The move came just two days after the Steelers pushed them out of the playoff race in Week 18. It was their first time missing the postseason since 2021.

It was a bold move, considering the franchise offered him a three-year contract extension last offseason. Baltimore’s owner, Steve Bisciotti, issued a statement, acknowledging Harbaugh’s confirmation and explaining his decision.

“Throughout what I firmly believe is a Hall of Fame coaching career, John has delivered a Super Bowl championship to Baltimore and served as a steadfast pillar of humility and leadership,” he said. “…Our goal has always been and will always be to win championships. We strive to consistently perform at the highest level on the field and be a team and organization our fans take pride in.”

While their competitive mindset sealed his exit, John has already achieved so much that coaches can only dream of. He ranks 12th all-time in career wins with 193. He also led the Ravens to a Super Bowl victory during the 2012 season. Despite the pain, the former coach related a warm message of gratitude.

“Gratitude to the owner and organization who was willing to bring in a head coach who made his mark with Special teams success,” he said. “A difficult thing to do … and Appreciation for all the moments, all these years, that are etched into eternity.”

Currently, Harbaugh is reportedly in touch with seven teams, which tells us that his NFL story is far from over.