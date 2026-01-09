Veteran Kyle Van Noy Sends Clear Message to Ravens Front Office as Multiple Free Agency Decisions Loom

While the Ravens front office weighs a franchise reset after a disappointing season, one veteran’s voice is cutting through the noise with a clear message about his future in Baltimore. Veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy has made his intentions clear about his future with the team with a message on social media.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I love this city of Baltimore! It truly has a charm to it,” Van Noy wrote on X. “Year 13 can’t come soon enough 🙏🏾”

ADVERTISEMENT

On January 9, Kyle Van Noy shared a powerful message along with a picture of himself in a Ravens uniform. It signals his desire to stay on the team, which is currently rebuilding itself. Van Noy, who just completed his 12th NFL season and third with the Ravens since 2023, signaled his desire to return for a 13th year by sharing a powerful message. He entered the league after the Detroit Lions drafted him in the second round of the 2014 draft.

However, his form took off during his time with the New England Patriots from 2016 to 2019. He tasted Super Bowl success twice during this period before his brief stints with the Dolphins and Chargers. In 2024, Van Noy’s form peaked again as he posted a career-high 12.5 sacks, which earned him a Pro Bowl selection. However, this season didn’t offer the same spark as the 34-year-old had limited standout moments.

The team’s defensive struggles were a season-long issue, as they gave up 247.9 passing yards per game. The offense couldn’t compensate, especially with quarterback Lamar Jackson battling multiple injuries. These compounding issues culminated in a season-ending loss to the Steelers, which proved to be the final straw leading to the firing of long-time head coach John Harbaugh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens Jan 4, 2025 Baltimore, Maryland, USA Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh looks on during warm ups before the game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore M&T Bank Stadium Maryland USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xTommyxGilliganx 20250104_tdc_gb3_0004

With major changes ahead and free agency approaching, Van Noy’s message shows he’s ready for another year with the Ravens. However, the team has a long list of players who wish to be part of the franchise’s journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Kyle Van Noy’s team faces big free agency decisions

After making the postseason in consecutive years, the Ravens failed to qualify this season. General Manager Eric DeCosta faces a complex task in bolstering the roster, with 22 players set to become unrestricted free agents according to Over The Cap. The most notable names on the list include Kyle Van Noy, Tyler Linderbaum, Isaiah Likely, Dre’Mont Jones, Ar’Darius Washington, and Alohi Gilman.

Meanwhile, the team has already offered contract extensions to Kyle Hamilton and Mark Andrews, taking them off the free-agent market for now. With the Super Bowl just one month away, the NFL has dropped important offseason dates. The early negotiation period begins on March 9 and will offer a brief window for franchises to assess their rosters and begin contract negotiations. They must conclude the process before the new league year kicks off on March 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of their pending free agents had a decent run last season. Defensive end Dre’Mont Jones finished with 7 sacks and 19 solo tackles, while safety Alohi Gilman made his presence felt with 50 solo tackles and 9 defended passes. Despite being a backup, Ar’Darius Washington’s versatility helped the secondary significantly.

Unfortunately, Van Noy’s production saw a steep decline this season, dropping from a career-high 12.5 sacks to just two. However, center Tyler Linderbaum remains the biggest question mark as Baltimore declined his fifth-year option. The Ravens have the much-needed flexibility to make tough calls, and how they handle this free-agent class could define their next era.