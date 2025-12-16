Ravens Veteran Urges Coaches to Take the Ball Away From Lamar Jackson Following Blowout Win Over the Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens just handed their divisional rival one of the coldest losses in Week 15. They shut out the Cincinnati Bengals 24-0 on the road, officially blocking their path to the playoffs. While the defense stole the headlines and kept quarterback Joe Burrow scoreless, the powerful run game also helped the team dominate. In fact, a veteran urged the coaching staff to lean less on quarterback Lamar Jackson after the big victory.

“We’ve got to continue to run the ball,” linebacker Kyle Van Noy said, via Bobby Trosset’s post on X. “That’s our brand of football. We are a running team. I hope Monk keeps calling the run plays and keeps designing them because I think if we can continue that run game and stop the run, I think we’ll be where we want to be in the playoffs.”

After the Ravens’ blowout win, the veteran made it clear what he believes should be the team’s identity.

Speaking on the KVN Show, Van Noy lauded the offense’s commitment to the ground attack. He wants the team to run the ball as much as possible and even urged offensive coordinator Todd Monken to keep relying on this game plan. It will also result in less time for Lamar Jackson with the ball, but we think Van Noy is okay with it after what he just said.

Further, the numbers from the Week 15 game also support his argument. The Ravens put up a solid run game, racking up 189 rushing yards on just 24 carries and outgaining the Bengals by a wide margin. Running back Derrick Henry recorded 100 yards, while Keaton Mitchell added a spark with 66 yards of his own. On the contrary, Jackson made a limited impact, throwing for just 128 yards with one interception.

The quarterback did score the game’s only two touchdowns in the second quarter, but Van Noy still favors the run game as the team’s new brand. He even joked about reminding Monken to keep dialing up rushing plays. Further, the player also gave Mitchell his flowers, praising the young running back for his “explosive plays” and seizing the opportunity.

Lamar Jackson’s Ravens dismantle the Bengals in Week 15

The Ravens completely overpowered the Bengals and delivered a statement win on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. The victory didn’t just push the Bengals out of playoff contention. It also boosted the Ravens’ control of their own future in the tournament. Interestingly, the team’s win came just two weeks after the Bengals humiliated them on Thanksgiving. This time, the Ravens finally delivered their revenge in icy fashion.

The Sunday game witnessed a powerful showing from the offense. With a strong running and passing game, the Ravens’ ground game set the tone. However, it was the defense that stole the spotlight. The unit limited the Bengals to just 298 total yards and didn’t let Joe Burrow score. It was the first time in his career that he went scoreless as a starter. There were many defining moments in the defense, and one came in the fourth quarter, with Baltimore leading 17–0.

Van Noy intercepted Burrow’s pass and quickly handed the ball to safety Alohi Gilman. He sprinted 84 yards for a touchdown and sealed a win for his team. With that win, NFL insider Eric Edholm believes the Ravens have finally cracked the code.

“That classic Baltimore formula — a healthy run game combined with an active defense — is the formula the Ravens have been seeking all season, and they found it in a must-have game against a Bengals team that thumped them on Thanksgiving,” he said, per the Ravens’ official website.

Now, the team sits at 7–7 with three games remaining on its schedule, including one against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It looks like the Ravens’ confidence is peaking when it matters most.