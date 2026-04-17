“We’ve Got To Save Some Money To Sign Lamar Jackson”: Ravens President Corrects Emcee’s On-Stage $100M Blunder

The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson have had standoffs about contracts before. Amid his contract being restructured this offseason, and growing rumors of a potential extension, the Ravens are doing their best to keep him happy. Others, however, may not be, after a hilarious incident unfolded involving team President Sashi Brown and sportscaster Peter Schrager.

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According to Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer, Schrager announced at an event that Baltimore was going to invest $100 million in girls’ flag football. But Brown had to step in and correct him, because the amount was only $1 million. To make up for that gaffe, he roped in the star QB.

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“We’ve got to save some money to sign Lamar Jackson,” Brown joked.

The Baltimore Ravens and Under Armour have teamed up with Baltimore County Public Schools and St. Mary’s County Public Schools to offer funding and uniforms, helping grow the sport in high schools by the fall of 2026. To date, the Ravens have contributed more than $1 million to this initiative. So when Schrager mixed up the figure with $100 million, guests were definitely in for a shock.

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Even though it was said as a joke, the Lamar Jackson contract is still a real concern for the Ravens this offseason. Jackson signed a $260 million extension with the Ravens in 2023 that runs through 2027, but reports say he is looking for a higher fully guaranteed deal, possibly close to Dak Prescott’s $60 million per year.

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The Ravens have already reworked his contract this offseason to create nearly $40 million in salary cap space. This also meant that the $74.5 million he was originally earning in 2027 is now increased to $84.49 million, one of the highest in the league. It’s getting tough on the team, but owner Steve Bisciotti has made it clear he still wants Lamar Jackson to suit up in purple.

“We’re certainly hopeful that we’ll get an extension done,” general manager Frank DeCosta said when Jackson’s contract was announced. “I think it’s important to both parties. But we remain to see what’s going to take place in the future.”

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But based on recent history, we know that Jackson being a Raven after his contract ends is a weak possibility.

Lamar Jackson might be asking for a steep price

The NFL Players Association just lost its case on the teams colluding between each other when it came to Jackson’s, Kyler Murray’s, and Russell Wilson’s contract extensions. Neither had signed a fully guaranteed deal, and the NFLPA moved to file the grievance after the Cleveland Browns reset the market value with a five-year, fully guaranteed contract when they signed quarterback Deshaun Watson.

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Jackson’s 52.5 million payout still puts him among the top-10 highest-paid QBs in the league, but his reluctance to sign a new extension before free agency began was one sign that talks were heading in the wrong direction. Moreover, the ruling in the above hearing mentions that Jackson was offered two contracts that were fully guaranteed and ran for three years. But both of them were rejected. And with Jackson being halfway through his current extension, fans are getting antsy.

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Lamar Jackson is in his ninth season with the Ravens and is easily one of the best QBs in team history. He has a total of 31,524 offensive yards and 235 touchdowns. So far in his career, Jackson has taken the Ravens to the postseason six times. But fans have now grown skeptical of him winning the NFL MVP honor twice, yet being without a Super Bowl ring.

However, the signal-caller is still looking for his due. Mike Florio said on the Pro Football Talk show on NBC, Jackson is still looking for “more than $60 [million]” for his new contract. No wonder that $100 million couldn’t go to girls’ flag football teams.