What happened to Bilhal Kone? Did Ravens CB Suffer a Leg Injury?

In a bruising start to preseason Week 1, injuries took center stage as the Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts both lost key players early. And one of the stars to go down was Ravens rookie cornerback Bilhal Kone. His rough stretch isn’t letting up. Days after leaving practice early with what was believed to be an upper-body issue, Kone suffered another injury. This time, a knee injury in Baltimore’s preseason opener clash against the Colts.

The injury occurred as Kone made a play on a pass into the end zone. He went down immediately after the play. As he grabbed his leg in visible pain, thus resulting in trainers and staff rushed to his side.

It’s another gut punch for the Ravens, who were already monitoring Kone’s health coming into the game. He wasn’t the only casualty. Just minutes into the first quarter, Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson exited with a finger injury after taking a sack from David Ojabo. With the Ravens having the lead, it remains to be seen how the Colts keep up. And how Kone overcomes the injury.

This is a developing story……