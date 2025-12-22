What happened to Lamar Jackson? Ravens QB Suffers Injury & Heads to Locker Room vs. Patriots

The Baltimore Ravens suffered a concerning blow in their Week 16 matchup against the New England Patriots. In the second quarter of the game, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson went down with an apparent injury. He took a hard shot to his ribs/back during a Ravens drive, forcing him to leave the field.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Although the full extent of Lamar Jackson’s injury was unclear, early signs pointed toward a back issue. He had walked off under his own power but was visibly uncomfortable as trainers escorted him to the locker room. Baltimore’s backup QB, Tyler Huntley, quickly stepped in to take over while fans and teammates waited anxiously for clarity.

Despite the sudden disruption, Baltimore managed to steady itself. Just before halftime, Baltimore’s kicker Tyler Loop drilled a 36-yard field goal to tie the game at 10–10. But shortly afterwards, the Ravens officially listed Lamar Jackson as questionable to return due to a back injury. Notably, he never came out to warm up for the second half, which only added to the concern.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 28-year-old QB’s injury sequence itself raised more reasons for concern. Following the two-minute warning in the second quarter of the game, Jackson hurt himself after a short three-yard run on first down. He slid to the turf but stayed in for the next play for a handoff to running back Keaton Mitchell. But then the Ravens called a timeout, and moments later, Jackson walked off the field for further evaluation.

Before exiting the game, Lamar Jackson completed 7 of 10 passes for 101 yards and added seven rushing yards on two carries. Even more impressive, he had just delivered a smooth two-minute drive for the Ravens.

ADVERTISEMENT

On a crucial third-and-6 in the second quarter, Jackson used a hard count to identify a blitz. He then adjusted the play and delivered a pinpoint throw to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for an eight-yard first down. Earlier in the drive, he also hit tight end Charlie Kolar for an 18-yard gain to push Baltimore into scoring range.

So, Lamar Jackson looked composed, locked in, and fully in command of the offense. That’s what makes the injury sting even more. The broadcast even showed him visibly upset in the tunnel while heading to the locker room. He underscored how much this game means, especially with the Ravens sitting at 7–7 and clinging to playoff hopes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

What does Lamar Jackson’s injury now mean for the Ravens?

Lamar Jackson’s back injury is just the latest setback in a season riddled with health issues for the QB. He already missed three games due to a hamstring injury that he sustained in Week 4 while playing against the Kansas City Chiefs. Then, since returning in Week 9, he’s frequently appeared on injury reports with ankle, knee, and toe-related issues.

Now, with Lamar Jackson’s return questionable, Tyler Huntley becomes the Ravens’ lifeline. Before the Week 16 game, Huntley won his only start this season. He has also thrown for 254 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions across three games this season. Still, his career record (6–9) and modest production highlight the reality: Baltimore’s offense is built around Jackson.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Lamar Jackson’s numbers were already down entering Week 16. He has averaged about 235 total yards per game this season, while last season it was nearly 300 total yards per game. So, recently, an ex-Ravens HC even claimed that Jackson has been holding back this season due to his injuries. Yet even at less than 100 percent, he dragged Baltimore back into playoff contention after a brutal 1–5 start.

However, the Pittsburgh Steelers just widened the gap in the AFC North as they improved to 9–6 earlier on Sunday after defeating the Detroit Lions. So, the margin for error has significantly reduced for Baltimore. Another extended absence for Lamar Jackson could effectively end Baltimore’s postseason dreams. And that’s the harsh reality that the Ravens now have to face.