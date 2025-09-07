Who Is Tyler Loop’s Dad Steve & Mom Linda Loop? Meet NFL Kicker’s Parents

Pressure can either break some people or turn them into stars. That’s the essence of Tyler Loop’s journey, which took him from the fields of Texas to the grand stages of the NFL. Drafted in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft (No. 186 overall), Loop made history as the first kicker ever chosen by the Baltimore Ravens, stepping into a role once held by the legendary Justin Tucker. But behind his powerful kicks and composed presence lies a heartfelt family story—one filled with long road trips, sacrifices, and unwavering support.

Before he stepped onto a college field, Tyler was just a two-star recruit at Lovejoy High School, juggling three different sports. He eventually played five seasons at the University of Arizona, starting as a punter before making the switch to kicker for the Wildcats in 2021. His consistent performance led him to earn second-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2023. But at the heart of his journey are his parents. Through every step of Tyler’s transition from high school to Arizona and now into the NFL, Steve and Linda have been his unwavering support system.

Who Are Tyler Loop’s Parents? Their Background & Ethnicity.

Tyler Loop was born to Steve and Linda Loop in Texas. While specific details about their ethnicity are not publicly disclosed, what is well-known is the steadfast role they played throughout Tyler’s athletic journey. From his early days kicking soccer balls to becoming one of college football’s most promising kickers, Steve and Linda have been pillars of support, always encouraging Tyler to chase his dreams with dedication and hard work.

Steve and Linda Loop’s Role in Tyler’s Early Football Years

The journey to NFL success was built on the foundation of Steve and Linda’s dedication. Steve notably constructed a custom wall in their backyard designed for Tyler to practice kicking endlessly. Their commitment extended far beyond just facilities; countless hours driving Tyler to practices, attending games, and ensuring he always had the resources necessary to develop his skills were part of their daily routine. Steve recognized Tyler’s natural talent early and supported his transition from soccer to football, nurturing the athlete who would soon make history.

Family Life: Tyler’s Siblings and Strong Support System

Tyler was raised in a tightly-knit household alongside his siblings, Andrew and Sarah. The family’s bond created a nurturing environment where confidence, faith, and ambition flourished. Tyler consistently credits his family for keeping him grounded amid the pressures of competitive sports. Whether on the sidelines, providing quiet reassurance, or sharing laughter on family outings, his parents and siblings created a support network that fueled his growth both on and off the field.

How Tyler Loop’s Parents Support His NFL Career with the Ravens

As Tyler transitioned to the demanding arena of professional football, Steve and Linda continued to be his most ardent supporters. They frequently attend his games, celebrate his milestones, and provide moral support during challenging times. Their presence reflects the strong family values that underpin Tyler’s dedication and composure as he fills the big shoes left by Justin Tucker. Early signs in the 2025 preseason, including a career-long 53-yard field goal, indicate that Tyler Loop’s foundation of family support is propelling him toward a successful NFL career.

Tyler Loop’s story is a powerful testament to how family, dedication, and passion combine to forge an athlete capable of handling immense pressure. With the Baltimore Ravens and his loved ones behind him, Loop is poised to build a legacy as remarkable as the support that carried him along the way.