Who Is Singing the National Anthem at Bengals vs Ravens? Life, Net Worth, & More About Renée Elise Goldsberry

Everyone is excited about the Bengals vs Ravens Week 13 game on Thanksgiving. Carrying on the tradition of reputed singers, the NFL has roped in noted singer and actress Renée Elise Goldsberry to perform the national anthem. The 54-year-old has enjoyed a long Broadway career in addition to her success in TV shows and films.

Here’s everything you need to know about the singer ahead of her NFL performance.

Who Is Renée Elise Goldsberry? National Anthem Performer at Bengals vs Ravens

Renée Elise Goldsberry is an accomplished American actress and singer best known for originating the role of Angelica Schuyler in the Broadway production Hamilton. Her background is as impressive as her career.

She was born in San Jose, California, and raised in Houston, Texas, and Detroit, Michigan. She graduated from Carnegie Mellon University with a bachelor’s degree in acting, then earned a master’s degree in vocal jazz performance from the University of Southern California.

Her academic foundation helped shape a career that bridges acting, music, and live performance. Her on-screen work has been equally notable. She has appeared in Girls5eva, Altered Carbon, The Good Wife, Waves, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, The Get Down, and One Life to Live.

Apart from the fame, she has also made a fortune from her work.

What Is Renée Elise Goldsberry’s Net Worth in 2025?

Renée Elise Goldsberry’s estimated net worth in 2025 is approximately $2.5 million. This valuation reflects her award-winning Broadway career, highlighted by her iconic roles in Hamilton and Rent. Her work in television has also contributed significantly to her career earnings.

Her continued presence in film and theater, including roles in The Lion King, The Color Purple, and Good People, further highlights her diverse professional portfolio. Over the years, she has also gained recognition for her work, winning multiple awards.

Renée Elise Goldsberry’s Music Career, Awards, and Achievements

She earned two Daytime Emmy nominations and two NAACP Image Award nominations for One Life to Live, demonstrating her range across dramatic television.

Her performance in Hamilton earned her a Tony Award, Grammy Award, Drama Desk Award, and Lucille Lortel Award, placing her among the most acclaimed performers in modern musical theater. She later received an Emmy nomination for the Disney+ film adaptation, further expanding her reach to global audiences.

Beyond her Broadway work, Goldsberry performs as a solo artist in concert halls and symphony venues across the country. Her impressive resume includes standout roles in Rent and Good People, showing sustained excellence across multiple generations of theater productions.

While she has delivered many impactful performances in her life, an NFL event is like no other. Fans eagerly await Thanksgiving games, a testament to the sport’s popularity among the masses.

What Other Performances Has Renée Elise Goldsberry Done at Major Sporting Events?

The national anthem performance at the Ravens vs. Bengals Thanksgiving Night game will be her first at such a big sporting event. The Primetime NFL stage will place her in front of a national audience, making her a part of the history of delivering polished and soulful live performances.

Week 13 will be full of fun and laughter. But don’t expect the competition to be low. The divisional game will be an all-out battle.