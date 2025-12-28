Why Is Lamar Jackson Not Playing vs Packers? What Happened to Ravens QB?

The Baltimore Ravens are heading for a crucial matchup against the Green Bay Packers, which will decide their playoff fate. But the burning question is: Will quarterback Lamar Jackson suit up for the Week 17 game?

“Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (back) out vs. Packers,” the NFL’s official account wrote on X.

The NFL confirmed Lamar Jackson’s playing status against Green Bay in the wake of his injury. The player hurt his back during the Week 16 game against the New England Patriots. He took a knee hit to his lower back after a 3-yard scramble late in the second quarter, leading to his exit.

With Jackson sidelined, the Ravens will likely turn to backup quarterback Tyler Huntley to lead the offense throughout Saturday’s game.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned.