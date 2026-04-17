Ravens WR Exposes John Harbaugh Decision That Led to Mid-Season Injury Crisis

The Baltimore Ravens have made some big changes this offseason, parting ways with their longtime head coach, John Harbaugh, and giving the job to Jesse Minter. As Harbaugh starts fresh with the New York Giants, the Ravens are now focused on figuring out what went wrong last season. Recently, one wide receiver highlighted a crucial choice that might have led to a wave of injuries during the season.

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On the latest episode of The 4th and South show, Zay Flowers shared some insights about life under Harbaugh. The Ravens’ wide receiver mentioned that practices were super intense, often going to the full extent of the CBA permits.

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“Bro, we full pads. Nah, nah, nah,” he revealed. “However many practice pads you can get? Yeah. Are you getting them? Every single one. 100%.”

Moreover, Flowers seemed stunned by how physical things stayed even late in the year.

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“We doing one-on-ones week 17. What?” he said.

He didn’t stop there, directly tying those sessions to the team’s health struggles.

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“Why my ankle hurt? Week 17. We doing one-on-ones. Everybody out there, you tired… Low-key, that was a lot of… injuries. Injuries, yeah. Because how we practiced.”

Meanwhile, injuries were already stacking up at the start of the 2025 season. The defensive line took a big blow when Nnamdi Madubuike was put on injured reserve because of a neck problem, and Tavius Robinson suffered a broken foot.

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In the secondary, Bilhal Kone suffered a season-ending knee injury, and both Robert Longerbeam and Nate Wiggins missed time as well. But it wasn’t only the defense facing challenges.

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On the offensive side, Lamar Jackson struggled with a hamstring issue, and both Patrick Ricard and Ronnie Stanley missed some time too. Because of this, the Ravens had to depend on backup players and even some from the practice squad, making it tougher to apply pressure and manage games effectively.

As a result, the season struggled to find its groove. The Ravens ended up second in the AFC North but didn’t make the playoffs for the first time since 2021. Their home record of 3–6 at M&T Bank Stadium was a setback, even though they managed a decent 5–3 on the road. In the end, a close 26–24 defeat against the Steelers wrapped up their season.

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|Now, with Harbaugh moving on to the Giants, Flowers pointed out that things are changing for the Ravens.

Zay Flowers sees the Ravens’ reset as a fresh start under Jesse Minter

Zay Flowers was open about the changes happening in Baltimore, sharing his thoughts on the switch from John Harbaugh to Jesse Minter. At first, he was taken aback by the change, but he also felt a fresh energy in the locker room. For the Ravens fans, this reset seems like the beginning of something new as they look ahead to 2026.

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“It’s new, it’s young,” he revealed. “We have a young coaching staff, and everybody is excited to play. With Coach [John] Harbaugh, we were shocked that it happened. I was shocked. I was drafted under him [and played for him] for three years, and I appreciated that he came and got me and that we did what we did. So, I’m excited for his new job over at the Giants to see what he does. But we are all excited. We all have new opportunities to start over.”

This change isn’t just about feelings; it’s also about new chances. Flowers mentioned a setup where players can change their roles, especially with a younger coaching team setting the vibe from the start. At the same time, the offense led by Declan Doyle is catching eyes for its emphasis on creating space and making big plays, which Mark Andrews also pointed out before.

Then again, Flowers did not overcomplicate his early read on the system.

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“I’m thinking the same thing: explosive. [There will be] explosive plays, and it’s going to be fun. It’s going to be fun to play in.”

Flowers thinks this new plan will create opportunities for playmakers, and as the offseason progresses in Baltimore, the goal is to develop an offense that shines in those crucial moments.