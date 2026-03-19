Ravens WR Bids Emotional Farewell as Lamar Jackson’s Offense Loses Major Weapon to Divisional Rival

Essentials Inside The Story This WR's journey with the Baltimore Ravens feels like a story of resilience

The player now heads to the AFC North rival, leaving behind more than just stats

Lamar Jackson looks to bounce back

In the 2023 offseason, wide receiver Tylan Wallace was sitting in his car outside the facility, phone in his hand, bracing for a call that could end it all. Training camp had put him on the edge due to his hamstring issues, buried in a crowded receiver room, unsure if he even belonged on the Baltimore Ravens roster. Cutdown day came and went in silence, and that silence was everything. He made the team, but the season that followed wasn’t smooth. A costly mistake on special teams lingered, and chances were few. Then came that rain-soaked afternoon against the Los Angeles Rams.

Filling in for an injured returner, still without a single touchdown or punt return to his name, Wallace got one more shot. And in a moment that felt bigger than the game itself, he didn’t just answer, he flipped everything. A 76-yard return in overtime, a walk-off touchdown, and suddenly, the same player who once waited for bad news in a parking lot had delivered one of the most unforgettable plays of the season. Unfortunately, that player is now finally heading to a different team.

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“Thank you Balitmore! 🐦‍⬛,” Tylan Wallace wrote on X. “To all the coaches, staff and everyone who has supported and believed in me all these years. I appreciate you all 💜.”

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“These past 5 years in Baltimore have truly been a blessing, and I have made memories with the organization and city that will live with me forever 💜🤞🏽. As I continue this journey, I have nothing but love for the city of Baltimore and Ravens organization. I will always and forever be grateful! With much love 💜.”

While the team is making changes to the roster, Lamar Jackson has lost Wallace to the Cleveland Browns. He will now be playing for former Ravens offensive coordinator and Browns first-year head coach Todd Monken.

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Wallace, 26, played five seasons with the Ravens after being drafted in the fourth round in 2021. However, he struggled to stand out in a busy group of receivers. Over 68 games, he made 22 catches for 305 yards and scored two touchdowns, including a memorable 15-yard catch from Lamar Jackson in a victory against the Browns last season, where he also jumped on a loose ball to sustain a Ravens possession.

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In addition to his role on offense, Wallace also contributed on special teams. He returned 12 punts for a total of 194 yards, averaging 16.2 yards each time. Last season, he took on more kick return responsibilities, with five returns for 123 yards, his longest being 33 yards.

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Looking back, his exit from the team isn’t unexpected, given how many opportunities he got on the offense. With Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely as the main tight ends and Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman leading the wide receivers, there wasn’t much room for Wallace. With Derrick Henry’s heavy usage and Jackson’s ability to run and pass, Wallace found it hard to get involved in the offense.

Wallace becomes the latest Raven to follow a former coach to a new team, a trend seen in the past when players like tight end Isaiah Likely, punter Jordan Stout, fullback Patrick Ricard, and safety Ar’Darius Washington followed a departed coach (head coach John Harbaugh) to the New York Giants.

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Still, in Wallace, Lamar Jackson loses a piece of his system, even if the numbers do not jump off the page. He was there at the most crucial time for the team. Therefore, losing him might have an effect on the offense in the upcoming season, as quarterback Lamar Jackson is trying to bounce back from a tough season.

Lamar Jackson had a rough 2025 season

Lamar Jackson still holds the league’s best career passer rating at 102.2 and leads all quarterbacks in rushing yards with 6,522 yards. However, last season felt off from the start.

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He struggled with his throws and timing, and he didn’t play as explosively as before. Because of this, he ended up with a 6-7 record, marking his first losing season as a starter. He averaged 196.1 passing yards and threw 21 touchdowns, which were his lowest numbers since 2022.

Things started off really well for the Ravens. In Jackson’s first three games, the team was doing great, averaging 37 points and looking like the best offense in the league. But things took a turn when Jackson injured his hamstring in Week 4 against Kansas City.

However, after he came back five weeks later, he never really found his groove again. The Ravens couldn’t score 30 points in any of their last 10 games, which was the longest such stretch in franchise history.

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On top of that, he dealt with several injuries to his knee, ankle, and toe that slowed him down and affected his timing. Because of all these issues, Jackson had his least accurate season since 2018. His completion rates were 54.9% in 2019 and 56.1% in 2023, but last season fell to 48.7%.

So now, with Declan Doyle taking over as offensive coordinator for 2026, the Ravens are looking for solutions to help their star quarterback get back to his best. Let’s see how they do in the upcoming season.