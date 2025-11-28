Ravens’ Zay Flowers Takes Drastic Action as Lamar Jackson Confirms Struggles After Loss

Essentials Inside The Story Flowers locks socials after loss and growing criticism

Ravens offense sputters with limited explosive plays from Flowers

Lamar Jackson’s inconsistency and turnovers deepen Baltimore’s concerns

The Baltimore Ravens might be 2nd in the standings in the AFC North, but it seems like recent struggles are hitting them hard. After their loss, wide receiver Zay Flowers took a major action in response just hours after Lamar Jackson expressed a desire to “be more consistent.”

“Ravens WR Zay Flowers has locked his X account and disabled his IG account following the Ravens loss to the Bengals,” Ravens Nation LIVE’s X account posted. “He has not scored a touchdown or achieved a 100+ yard game since Week 1.”

The account unveiled the latest drastic action by Flowers, sharing screenshots of the 25-year-old’s social media handles. While he doesn’t seem to have done this before, it could be related to his recent performance. He had a fumble and just two of seven receptions against the Bengals.

The WR’s impact on the Baltimore Ravens has been limited this season. He has 60 catches for 767 yards and is averaging 12.8 yards per grab. His usage has been regular, yet big plays have been rare, and defenses have kept him in check in recent weeks. His overall game relied on short gains and chain-moving catches rather than long runs or end zone finishes.

The move from Flowers adds more concerns as it came at a time when Lamar Jackson has found himself in a troublesome phase. The QB dealt with a knee issue, ankle trouble, and, most recently, a toe injury, forcing him to miss multiple practice sessions this season. His struggles were evident during the clash against the Cincinnati Bengals, in which he threw for 246 yards with no touchdowns and accounted for three of the team’s five turnovers.

In any case, Jackson recently addressed the issue himself and clarified that his injuries weren’t the problem. He went on to talk about his own shortcomings.

Lamar Jackson points to the areas that need to be fixed

The Ravens’ recent defeat turned out to be an eye-opener, especially for Lamar Jackson. The loss snapped the team’s five-game win streak. They turned the ball over five times, including two fumbles and an interception by Lamar Jackson. Addressing his learnings following the disappointing defeat, the QB pointed out areas that still require sharpening.

“I just got to play consistent,” Jackson said, as reported by ESPN. “No, I just got to be more consistent, I got to make those throws. I don’t miss them in practice, so I shouldn’t be missing them in the game.”

With the loss, the Ravens dropped to a 6–6 record and fell to second in the AFC North. However, they have a shot at redemption in their upcoming home clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are now ranked above them. In the meantime, it remains to be seen if the QB and the rest of the team can manage to set things right.