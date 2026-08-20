RB Myles Gaskin Sends Message to Dolphins & Seahawks After Announcing Retirement at 29

At 29, Myles Gaskin is hanging up his cleats. The running back announced his retirement from professional football on Wednesday, closing out a seven-year NFL career that began as a seventh-round pick and took him across multiple cities and organizations. Gaskin posted a heartfelt message on his social media that left no doubt about how much the game meant to him.

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“Thank you, God; you have allowed me to live my childhood’s greatest dream, which was to play the game I loved at the highest level,” Gaskin wrote on his social media. “To the Miami Dolphins, boy, was that fun. To the Seattle Seahawks, thank you for letting me play my last snaps back at the crib.

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“To the fans, you make this game special every Friday, Saturday, Sunday… Monday, Thursday -really, every day, eight months out of the year.

To the staff, the organizations, my teammates, and coaches at every level, there are too many laughs, stories, and lessons to name, but every snap helped me grow into the man always wanted to become.”

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Gaskin finishes his NFL career with 1,360 rushing yards, 712 receiving yards, and 13 total touchdowns. After Miami, he cycled through the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Rams before returning home to Seattle for his final NFL snaps in 2025.

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Gaskin was born in Lynnwood, Washington, and prepped at O’Dea High School in Seattle before heading to the University of Washington. Getting to finish his NFL career with the Seahawks was a full circle for him.

At Washington, Gaskin became one of the most decorated running backs in Pac-12 history. He was the first player in conference history to rush for 1,000 yards in four consecutive seasons and finished his college career with 5,323 rushing yards, which remains third in Pac-12 history. He scored 57 rushing touchdowns as a Husky and was a First Team All-Pac-12 selection in 2016.

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The Miami Dolphins came calling in the seventh round of the 2019 draft, and Gaskin made sure they didn’t regret it. His two best seasons in the league came with the Dolphins in 2020 and 2021. Gaskin put up 1,196 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground, adding 622 receiving yards and six more touchdowns.

Gaskin also made it clear that retirement does not mean walking away from football. He wants to take what he learned throughout his career and pass it on to players who are still trying to reach the level he once dreamed about.

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“What I will do is give all the game you gave me to the next generation of young players who dare to be great,” Gaskin wrote.

In his retirement post, Gaskin also thanked trainer Tracy Ford, college teammate Salvon Ahmed, his brother Ivan Gaskin for being the first person to believe in him, and his parents, Scott and Robbie Gaskin, for instilling in him the work ethic to chase his dream. He signed off with his personal motto: Faith, Family, Football.