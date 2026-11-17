Emmett Johnson once had to message a reporter just to get college programs to notice him. On Sunday, he spent the afternoon running through an NFL defense in his first career start.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Chiefs rookie carried 22 times for 101 yards and caught six passes for 70 more. He scored two touchdowns in a 35-13 win over the Falcons, and the 171 yards from scrimmage included his first 100-yard rushing game as a pro. NFL Insider Jordan Schultz shared a video explaining why this means more than a box score.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Get this: his parents immigrated from civil war-torn Liberia. He ends up becoming Mr. Football in the state of Minnesota, and even then he only has one major college scholarship offer from Nebraska. And I remember Emmett reaching out to me on DMs. We were texting, ‘Hey, can you help me get my name out there?’ because colleges simply were not calling,” Schultz said.

Nebraska’s athletic site says Johnson’s parents came to the United States as teenagers after leaving Liberia during its civil war. They wanted a better future for their children, and they raised him in Minneapolis.

ADVERTISEMENT

He starred at Richfield Holy Angels and still got the cold shoulder. His first offer came from Northern Iowa, and camps at Minnesota, Iowa and Iowa State ended without one.

Nebraska finally offered after an official visit to Lincoln, late in his senior year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Huskers got the better end of that deal. In 2025, Johnson ran for 1,451 yards and led the Big Ten, adding 12 rushing touchdowns and 46 catches.

The Chiefs noticed, and so did a certain coordinator. Schultz said Eric Bieniemy “really laid the groundwork” for Kansas City to target him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a guy I have to have in my running back room,” Schultz said, describing Bieniemy’s view.

There is a fun detail behind that. Former All-Pro Maurice Jones-Drew said on his podcast that Bieniemy called him for running back advice, and he pushed Johnson hard.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the Chiefs turned in their card, Bieniemy texted him: “Hey, got your guy.” Kansas City had traded up with the Steelers to take Johnson 161st overall in the fifth round.

Johnson even keeps a list on his phone of the 160 players picked ahead of him. That is petty in the best possible way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then came the twist. The Chiefs signed Kenneth Walker III, the Super Bowl MVP, to a three-year deal worth up to $45 million in March.

That could have buried a fifth-round rookie. Instead, Schultz said, the pairing gave Kansas City two backs who can catch the ball.

“The perfect type of running back for that offense, because he was so comfortable catching the ball out of the backfield, as well as his running style: physical, violent, and yet electric with the explosives,” Schultz said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson showed that on November 1 against Denver. He caught five passes for 128 yards, including a 73-yard touchdown for his first in the NFL, in a 28-24 loss.

Mahomes liked what he saw. “We’re going to need more of it,” the quarterback said afterward.

Two weeks later, Walker missed the Atlanta game with a groin injury, and Johnson got his chance. He scored first on a 12-yard catch from Mahomes, who threw five touchdown passes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson stayed humble afterward. “Just trusting in God,” he said.

Schultz isn’t losing sight of the bigger picture either. He credited Johnson’s skills as part of why Mahomes is “playing some of the best football he’s played in years.”

Colleges were not calling back then. Chiefs fans cannot stop dialing his number now.