Reactions Flood In For Patrick Mahomes Sr. As Wife Pays Tribute to Chiefs QB’s Dad

Who knew a love story with a baseball player would come with extra innings? Before NFL star Patrick Mahomes became Super Bowl MVP, his parents, Randi and Pat Mahomes Sr, married, had him, and split in 2006. Life moved on. Years later, Pat Sr. gave love another shot. In 2021, he married Trisha. The woman who’d been his ride or die ever since, bringing calm and care when the spotlight faded. And when life tested him, she showed up in all the right ways.

She celebrates the wins just as fiercely as she stands through the lows. When Pat reached 14 months of sobriety last year, Trisha posted a simple reel with the perfect song choice: Andra Day’s “Rise Up.” The caption read, “14 Months Strong. I’m so proud of you! @silky_p.” It was a fight she walked beside him through, step for step. And Pat? He didn’t miss the moment. He wrote back, “Thanks, babe.” That’s what partnership looks like when it’s built to last.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That love and support? It shows—clearly—in how his wife celebrates him. Trisha Mahomes recently shared a heartfelt anniversary reel filled with their happiest clips and moments. And her caption said it all: “7/16/2025 (early post) 4 years of marriage, a decade together, tons of adventures, countless laughs. Still stuck with me #AnniversaryVibes.” She paired it with Rascal Flatts’ ‘Bless the Broken Road’. She definitely knows how to choose the right song for the moment, as this one nailed it.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trisha Mahomes (@researchrebel) Expand Post

It’s not just anniversaries—Trisha celebrates all the moments that matter. On Father’s Day, Trisha did what she does best—picked the perfect song. She went with Eric Clapton’s ‘My Father’s Eyes’ and paired it with a caption that said it all: “Father’s Day — From the bullpen to backyard catch, From game-day grit to dad legend — He’s still our ace. Happy Father’s Day to the fun-loving dad who traded stadium lights for night lights—and never missed a pitch… or a moment.” She’s not just celebrating him. She’s documenting the love, the grit, and every line meant something.

And Pat Mahomes Sr. sees it, especially when life gets heavy. After hitting his six-month sobriety milestone, he gave credit where it was due. His post on IG wasn’t long, but it hit home: “I would like to thank God, my wife, family, and friends for six months on the sunny side of the road. I know it’s been hard getting to know sober Pat, but it’s well worth it. Trisha Mahomes, thank you for being my rock and supporting me every step of the way.” That wasn’t just gratitude—it was recognition. For the quiet strength that never wavered. Even when he did. And fans see that too; that’s why they showed up to wish the couple well.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Pat Mahomes Sr. leads with heart, and fans show up with love

Fans didn’t just drop emojis—they showed up with real heart. One person wrote, “Happy Anniversary! Cheers to another amazing year to come,” and it landed like something you’d say to close friends. That tone—casual but full of care—set the vibe for the entire thread. But it adds to the layers when you know how Trisha’s been there through each of Pat Mahomes Sr.’ lows. The DUIs, the addiction, and whatnot. But she was the one screaming the loudest on his road to sobriety. It felt even more touching, like people weren’t just celebrating the day, but the journey. As another wrote, “Happiest of days your way,” which felt more like a handwritten card than a quick post. These weren’t throwaway lines—they carried warmth.

That energy didn’t stop there. One fan called them “two cool people” and wished them a happy anniversary with a heart emoji. The vibe wasn’t over-the-top; it felt like people were wholeheartedly wishing. And honestly, they kind of are a cool couple. He used to play pro baseball, she keeps things low-key, and together they just vibe effortlessly. As their vibe was evident from the special moments clips and pictures she shared.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And it makes sense, especially if you know Trisha. She’s not out here trying to grab attention. Her feed is full of dog reels, garden pics, and Chiefs support. She works in clinical research and keeps it chill. Always shows up for the people she loves, never for attention. That’s why she totally deserves the kind of love fans give her. “Happy anniversary, you two. Love you both.” Simple, sweet, and exactly the vibe.

For this kind of cool, grounded love, some dropped in to send support, others to share blessings—like one who wrote, “Happy anniversary! May God continue to bless you abundantly.” What made it special was the fact that they’ve stuck with each other through every high and low. And clearly, fans are still rooting for them in overtime!