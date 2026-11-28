Jade Haliburton, Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton’s significant other, announced their pregnancy just a couple of days ago. They also announced that the baby is expected to be born sometime around Spring 2027. Now, the fans know the gender of ‘Baby Hali.’ When the NBA star and his wife revealed that secret, the couple garnered reactions from the entire sporting community.

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Taking to Instagram, Jade and Tyrese shared a few moments from their baby’s gender reveal. They organized the event inside a basketball court. Just below the hoop, the couple set up white balloons with white lights spelling ‘BABY HALI.’

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“Baby Hali is a…..,” Jade, Tyrese, and others present at the event said. And the pink confetti flowing around confirmed that the power couple is expecting a baby girl.

Soon after the Haliburtons shared the visuals on Instagram, congratulations and well wishes poured in from all corners of the sporting community.

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Tyrese and Jade’s story began at Iowa State University. There, Jade was a cheerleader, and Tyrese played basketball for the Cyclones. The two started dating in 2019 and built their relationship through his transition from college basketball to the NBA. In July 2025, Tyrese proposed to Jade on the basketball court at Iowa State.

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They got married in a courthouse ceremony in July, and later celebrated their union in August. Now, with a baby girl on the way, the Haliburtons are preparing for a new chapter beyond basketball.

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Meanwhile, the comments on their carousel post even had wishes from the NFL world.

“So so sweet ❤️ congratulations!” Claire Kittle, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle’s wife, wrote in the comments.

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Well, the Haliburtons’ connection with the Kittles goes beyond a social-media exchange. Back in October 2026, the Haliburtons appeared on The Kittle Things. The episode brought together two couples with ties to Iowa, as they discussed college rivalries, their experiences with Achilles injuries, WWE, and more. It happened soon after their wedding celebration in August.

“Love this!! Congratulations 🎀🎀🎀,” Samantha McAfee, Pat McAfee’s wife, added in the comments.

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Tyrese also shares a connection with Pat McAfee through their Indianapolis ties. The Pacers guard has made several appearances on The Pat McAfee Show, including as a guest in August 2026. That familiarity makes Samantha McAfee’s congratulatory message on the gender-reveal post another notable reaction from the Indianapolis sports circle.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark came forth with a set of six pink heart emojis. Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers added three more hearts in the comments.

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“future Fever girlie 🏀👀,” Indiana Fever’s official Instagram account wrote.

But the reactions weren’t limited to the NBA or the NFL. Stars from volleyball and soccer also joined in the comments to wish the Haliburton couple well, as they get ready to welcome their first child.

“baby girl is gonna be so loved,” Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball star Harper Murray wrote.

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“🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹 ahhhhh!!!! So excited for you guys! 💕💕💕,” Canadian-American soccer player Sydney Leroux added.