Two-time NBA All-Star and Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton has been out since late October due to a hamstring strain and is expected to miss time till well into December. But while fans await news regarding a specific return date, the basketball star has shared another heartwarming update, this time related to his personal life.

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On November 24, Haliburton and his wife, Jade, posted a carousel on Instagram, revealing a couple of ultrasound scans and Jade’s baby bump, announcing that they were expecting their first child.

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“Baby Hali 🧸 Spring 2027,” Jade wrote in the caption to the post.

Haliburton also included their dog in the family photoshoot. Ames, a mini goldendoodle with curly brown fur, was dressed in a white bib with the words “Big Brother” printed on it. The Haliburtons themselves had on coordinated brown outfits and posed against a scenic autumnal backdrop.

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The carousel included a solo shot of Jade posing with the ultrasound images, one picture showing Haliburton hugging Jade from behind as they cherished the moment, and one where the basketball star sat with Ames, smiling as he looked forward to the arrival of the newest member of their family. The couple has not announced the gender of the baby yet, but revealed that it will be born in spring next year.

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Tyrese Haliburton first met his wife Jade in 2019, when they were both studying at the University of Iowa. While he was a freshman on the Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team, Jade was a junior on the university’s cheerleading squad. In the second season of the Netflix sports docuseries “Starting 5,” released in October 2025, Haliburton revealed that the couple had their first date in a Chick-fil-A after Jade texted him during a tournament in Des Moines.

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They adopted Ames in Haliburton’s rookie year, after he was selected 12th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings, when they were stuck in California during the COVID-19 pandemic. They eventually got engaged on July 28, 2025, after Haliburton proposed to Jade at Iowa State’s Hilton Coliseum. They tied the knot the next year with a courthouse wedding in Indianapolis in July, and a larger celebration for friends and family the next month, in August.

2026 is a big year for Haliburton in terms of personal milestones, even as his season took a backseat due to his injury. The Pacers star is continuing with his rehab to gear up for a comeback before the start of December, with head coach Rick Carlisle giving the media a cryptic hint about Haliburton’s return.

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“Well, as we used to say when I was in TV, stay tuned,” Carlisle said.

Now, it seems he will also have to start preparing himself for a whole different ball game, as he and Jade take another step toward becoming parents for the first time. Within hours of the announcement, congratulatory comments flooded the post from teammates, athletes, and celebrities.

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49ers QB Brock Purdy’s wife, Jenna, also reacted to the couple’s news, since Purdy and Haliburton have been close friends since meeting as freshmen at Iowa State in fall 2018.

“Congratulations🤍🤍,” Jenna Purdy posted.

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“Congrats y’all!” Pacers center Jay Huff wrote in the comments section.

“Holayy,” Pacers forward and shooting guard Andrew Nembhard cheered.

“Congrats !!!!” 49ers tight end George Kittle commented.

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“I CANT WAIT ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ love you both!!!,” Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark wrote.

“shut up omg!!!” Fever guard Sophie Cunningham also posted in the comments.

“OMGGGG CONGRATS 🤍🤍,” Olympic gold-medalist gymnastics star Simone Biles wished the couple.