Jacksonville fans might want to clear some closet space. A brand-new Jaguars clothing drop just landed, and some familiar faces from the team’s inner circle are the ones modeling it.

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Josh Hines-Allen’s wife, Kaitlyn Allen, shared her experience from the DannijoPro x Jaguars campaign on Instagram, and the replies came in fast, including a sweet one from Travis Hunter’s wife, Leanna.

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“So grateful to have been part of this @dannijopro x @jaguars campaign! 🤍 The women behind the brand are incredibly humble, hardworking, and inspiring, making it so easy to support what they’ve built. Such a fun experience surrounded by an amazing group of women 🐆”

The brand in question is DannijoPro, the sporty fanwear spinoff of a jewelry label started by Jacksonville-born sisters Danielle and Jodie Snyder. This is their first NFL collaboration, and for them it hits close to home.

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Before sportswear, the sisters built a following with statement jewelry that landed in Bergdorf Goodman and around the necks of stars like Beyoncé. An NBA line also rolled out recently, so this isn’t their first sports rodeo.

The Jaguars link runs deep. The sisters grew up cheering for the team, their dad has held season tickets since 1996, and the launch came with an unapologetic “LFG Duuuval” sign-off.

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Even after moving between Nashville, New York and San Francisco, the sisters never stopped rooting for Jacksonville.

The collection itself is a five-piece women’s lineup: a crop tee, a stitched boyfriend tee, a quarter-zip, a captains crewneck and a bomber jacket. Prices start at $110, and the idea is you’ll wear it long after the final whistle.

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The Jaguars’ official store pitches the line as fan fits through a fashion lens, with a white “DUUUVAL 904” jacket front and center.

The shoot had a nice twist, too. Ashley Coen, wife of head coach Liam Coen, joined the lineup of Jaguars wives, and the production team behind it all was entirely female. Coen also gave both founders a shout-out in her own post.

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This brings us to Leanna Lenee, who married Travis Hunter in May 2025, shortly after the Jaguars made him the second overall pick. She’s no stranger to Jaguars fashion either, having shown up to a home game last season in custom Jaguars Daisy Dukes. The couple also welcomed a baby boy last August.

Their husbands share a locker room too, and Hines-Allen has called Hunter a baller on national TV.

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Kaitlyn has been a Jaguars supporter since the team drafted her husband in 2019, the same year the two married.

On the field, he’s a staple of the Jaguars’ pass rush, and he signed a five-year, $150 million extension in 2024.

Honestly, if this is where tailgate fashion in Jacksonville is headed, the rest of the AFC South has some catching up to do.

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The comments section turned into a full hype session, and Leanna dropped in with a quick, sweet note.

“❤️ So fun!”

One fan summed up the whole shoot in two words.

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“Pretty gals! 😍”

Another fan went straight into hype mode.

“Slayyyy 🔥🔥🔥👏👏👏”

A third fan made sure she got her flowers for the effort.

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“You’re a rockstar!!!! Thank you for being part of this campaign; you crushed it 🫶🔥”

Now the Jaguars turn back to football. They head to MetLife Stadium to face the 5-3-1 Giants on Sunday, Nov. 22, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. Ashley Coen already predicted the collection will sell out, so fans who want in might want to move fast. Whether it’s a pass rush or a pretty bomber jacket, Jacksonville knows how to show up.