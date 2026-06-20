“Real Problem”: 32 NFL Teams Put on Notice About Arch Manning Amid 2027 Draft Talk

Arch Manning has caused quite a stir as a collegiate quarterback. Many people have viewed him as one of the top picks for the 2027 NFL Draft. However, the path to stardom isn’t always linear. And upon closer inspection, an analyst found a glaring problem with the young quarterback’s development.

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“Arch Manning regressed in 2025,” former NFL scout Daniel Kelly explained on X. “In the bulk of his previous game film prior to the 2025 season, Manning had a completion percentage of 67.8%, and those were mostly one-read throws. I know because I’ve studied every snap he’s taken in his college career. However, in 2025, his completion percentage dropped to 61.4%.”

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“What happened?” Kelly continued. “He struggled getting past his first-read and completing passes to his second and third reads. That’s a problem. That’s a real problem when it comes to the NFL. It’s something to watch for this season when you watch Manning.”

But that’s not the only problem. Manning noticeably slowed down in his processing speed inside the pocket. In 2024, he averaged 2.74 seconds to throw, as per Kelly’s calculations. But last year, he took 2.88 seconds to make the throws.

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Kelly reasoned that this stemmed from a few mechanical flaws. Because once Manning was forced to progress past his primary target, he displayed “serious mental disconnect between his lower and upper body. His lower body didn’t keep up with his eyes. His mind worked faster than his body could adjust.”

And that led to a collapse of the pocket around him, ultimately leading to things getting too crowded around him.

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FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt also analyzed Manning’s performance against UTEP. He found that Manning was moving too fast on several plays. He got ready to throw before the wide receivers take up their positions, and that left his eyes darting from his first to the second. As per Klatt, Manning was studying the field before making the throw. And when that happens, the quarterbacks lose their pocket pressure.

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Hook ‘Em Headlines’ Dorrington Myers pointed out that Manning tended to break his footwork in rushing progressions. Instead of driving his hips, he jumped into throws and over strides. On top of that, his arm motion also seemed forced. He suggested Manning go through mental runs ahead of the games of film sessions. With visualization, the young quarterback can learn to stay calm during chaotic moments on the field.

A part of Manning’s struggles are also linked to mental pressure. Last September, the Texas Longhorns entered the season believing that their quarterback would immediately morph into a superstar. But the hype dissolved in the first few weeks.

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In the game against Ohio State, he suffered a 14-7 defeat last season after throwing for only 170 yards for one touchdown. The game against UTEP was worse, with only 11 out of 25 passes completed through 114 yards and one TD.

Nevertheless, Manning’s collegiate career still shows flashes of brilliance. Last season, he completed 248 out of 404 passes or 3,163 yards and 26 touchdowns. Although he got 7 interceptions, he was pretty decent on the field. With these numbers under the spotlight, Manning remains at the top of the list for the 2027 Draft projections. ESPN’s Matt Miller and Jordan Reid consider him the number one pick.

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If he can actively refine his mechanics, speed up his internal clock, and learn to navigate the progressions this season, Arch Manning can rise above the noise and solidify his stance as a star quarterback.