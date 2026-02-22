Rebuilding the Jets: What the Perfect Offseason Looks Like for New York

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – DECEMBER 07: Breece Hall 20 of the New York Jets during the game against the Miami Dolphins on December 7, 2025 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 07 Dolphins at Jets EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25120721283

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – DECEMBER 07: Breece Hall 20 of the New York Jets during the game against the Miami Dolphins on December 7, 2025 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 07 Dolphins at Jets EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25120721283

The New York Jets are coming off a terrible season. In their first year under Aaron Glenn, the Jets were only able to come away with three wins in a 17-game season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Despite being in his second season as head coach, Glenn is already being rumored for the hot seat. So what are his next steps? What do Glenn and the Jets have to do to secure his job after 2026?

ADVERTISEMENT

Who to Cut?

The Jets have a lot of cap available, so we aren’t forced to cut many players. New York has $79 million available in cap space.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first major cut is Harrison Phillips. The veteran defensive tackle played well in 2025, but is entering the final year of his deal and would save us $7.4 million with no dead cap.

The only other cut is quarterback Bailey Zappe. In this situation, we’re not moving on from Justin Fields as we don’t have many other options at quarterback in free agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Who to Resign?

The Jets need to retain any talent they have on the offensive line, and that includes guard Alijah Vera-Tucker. We get the fifth-year offensive lineman on a three-year $36 million deal. We also bring back veteran kicker Nick Folk on a one-year deal worth $3 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – DECEMBER 14: New York Jets running back Breece Hall 20 looks on from the tunnel before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Jets on December 14, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 14 Jets at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251214528776

Now the big resigning: we bring back running back Breece Hall on a large three-year $38 million deal. Outside of Garrett Wilson, Hall is the best weapon on the Jets offense and will be a vital part of turning them around. If we weren’t able to agree to a deal with the talented running back, we would’ve used the franchise tag.

ADVERTISEMENT

Free Agency

We have a lot of money available to spend in free agency, and we utilize a lot of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

The biggest name addition we make is veteran receiver Mike Evans. The 6x Pro Bowler is entering the final years of his career, so it won’t be easy to convince him to join a bad team without an answer at quarterback. In order to bring Evans to New York, we have to throw extra money at him, getting him on a one-year deal worth $15 million.

We also added six other free agents, adding Tre’Davious White, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Luke Fortner, and Joe Flacco to one-year deals. Usually, for rebuilding teams, you aim to go younger, but with Glenn needing to save his job this season, he needs to add as much talent as possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed 22 runs the ball in the 1st half during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Super Bowl 60 LX football game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, CA on Feb 8, 2026 /CSM. Santa Clara United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260208_faf_c04_103 Copyright: xCharlesxBausx

We do add some younger high-potential talent, however. We sign Joseph Ossai to a three-year $42 million deal and Rashid Shaheed to a three-year $30 million deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Draft

The most important part for a rebuilding team is nailing their draft picks, and fortunately for the Jets, they have four top-45 draft picks.

1.2 EDGE Rueben Bain Jr, Miami

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Miami at Southern Methodist Nov 1, 2025 Dallas, Texas, USA SMU Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. 4 warms up before the game against the SMU Mustangs at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Dallas Gerald J. Ford Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeromexMironx 20251101_jpm_an4_4345

New York has many options with the second overall pick. The entire draft, outside of Fernando Mendoza, is at your choosing. With this, we pick a perfect scheme fit and the best pass rusher in the draft.

Rueben Bain Jr. is a high-end draft pick and possesses the makings of a dominant pass rusher in the NFL. There are concerns over his arm length, but his college production speaks for itself.

1.16 OG Olaivavega Loane, Penn State

With our second first-round pick, we continue to build in the trenches, adding guard Olaivavega Loane. The three-year starter is expected to be a day-one starter for our offense and immediately improve our pass protection.

The Jets are preparing to add a young quarterback to their roster somewhere in the near future. Adding Loane helps add to the future core and keeps the young passer protected.

2.33 CB Colton Hood, Tennessee

Imago August 30, 2025: Colton Hood 8 of the Tennessee Volunteers returns a fumble for.a touchdown during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the University of Tennessee Volunteers and the Syracuse University Orange at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA /CSM Atlanta United States – ZUMAc04_ 20250830_zma_c04_019 Copyright: xTimxGangloffx

The Jets made a big decision when they decided to move off from Sauce Gardner in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts. While there remains promising talent in the cornerback room with Brandon Stephens, New York needs a lockdown corner.

Here’s where Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood comes in. Hood has the ideal size for an NFL cornerback and doubles as a physical tackler. Living up to Gardner’s shoes seems impossible, but Hood has the makings of a star NFL cornerback.

2.44 DE Zion Young, Missouri

We double down on pass rushers. Will McDonald IV led the team in sacks with 8, but the next best is from the interior of the defensive line, with Jowon Briggs.

Missouri pass rusher Zion Young is the ideal size of an NFL pass rusher and combines it with SEC production in 2025. He has more development to go than Bain, but he can develop into a big piece for the Jets’ defense.

Recap

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – DECEMBER 28: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco 16 looks to pass during the second half of the game against the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals on December 28, 2025, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 28 Cardinals at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251228188

Additions

QB Joe Flacco

WR Mike Evans

DE Joseph Ossai

IOL Luke Fortner

S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

WR Rashid Shaheed

CB Tre’Davious White

Reuben Bain Jr.

Olaivavega Loane

Colton Hood

Zion Young

Losses

LB Quincy Williams

QB Bailey Zappe

DT Harrison Phillips

S Andre Cisco

WR Josh Reynolds

This offseason felt Madden-like for the Jets, but it needed to happen. Glenn is fighting for his career as a head coach and likely won’t get another chance if he can’t make it past two seasons with New York. With lots of cap space and draft capital, we make plenty of acquisitions.