The Dallas Cowboys hit a new low on Sunday, dropping to 4-6 on the season following a 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Dallas allowed about 584 yards. That’s actually the most allowed in a home game in the Cowboys’ history. Even with Dak Prescott throwing five touchdown passes, head coach Brian Schottenheimer and 34-year-old defensive coordinator Christian Parker watched their defense completely implode. But there might be a solution for Schottenheimer.

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Returning to television just days after being arrested in Nashville for an alleged hit-and-run, Rex Ryan blasted Parker’s unit and suggested a few changes for the Cowboys to fix their defense.

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“Fire Christian Parker, really,” Ryan opined on ESPN’s Get Up. “To me, this is the worst-coached defense I think I’ve ever seen. Period. And I’m trying to be nice. What did I say? Sunday Countdown, I said, ‘Don’t do if you do too much, if you’re multiple in this game, this is not the team to do that again.’

“Number one, the guy has no feel for the game. He doesn’t know when to call things, when not to call things.”

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Ryan further claimed that he gave the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator a solution on Sunday Countdown. He advised him not to get overly complicated with multiple schemes. Instead, his focus should be on the Niners’ running back Christian McCaffrey. Well, he covered 68 yards in 18 carries and scored one touchdown in the Week 9 game against the Raiders. In the Week 10 game, McCaffrey ran 62 yards on 13 carries to score one touchdown.

To prevent that, Ryan asked Parker to keep a safety locked in on McCaffrey. Since it’s tough to cover the running back one-on-one, Ryan suggested that Parker could insert a safety wherever McCaffrey moved. According to him, it was pretty apparent.

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“I’m going to be good there,” Ryan continued. “I’m going to be good at stopping a run because I’m going to have guys down in that box where the heat is. But no. And I beg Mike Pettine. Like, Pettine, do it. I’m picking Dallas. I’m telling you what to do as a guy that’s actually stopped people all my life.”

Mike Pettine has spent more than a decade dealing with defense in the NFL, coaching teams like the Jets, the Bills, the Browns, and the Packers. But as the Cowboys’ senior defensive assistant, he didn’t step in to fix Parker’s game plan. And that didn’t sit well with Ryan.

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Furthermore, Ryan was also upset with the players. But when it came to the defensive coaches, he put the blame on every single coach involved in the Cowboys’ defense.

“These players, they act like, ‘Well, the players aren’t good.’ Well, they were pretty good when you got them,” Ryan went on. “Why the hell aren’t they good now? You can’t fire them all. Yet, but you d–n sure better, and to me, it’s the whole defensive staff. It’s not just Christian Parker. It’s every one of those coaches on defense.”

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Ryan’s on-air takedown exposed the glaring coaching flaws sinking Dallas’ 4-6 season. For now, Schottenheimer needs to fix the holes in the team’s defense in order to save the Cowboys from going further downhill.