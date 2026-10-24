“Regretting This Move”: Seahawks Put On Blast for Letting Kenneth Walker III Join Chiefs as They Lose RB to Injury

The Kansas City Chiefs knew very well what they were getting in RB Kenneth Walker III when they signed him. Six weeks into the 2026 regular season, the Chiefs have emerged as a force to be reckoned with, thanks to Walker. His former team, however, the Seattle Seahawks, are likely regretting their decision not to offer the RB a better contract extension.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a clip posted by NFL on CBS on X on October 23, CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech opened the discussion with a hilarious analogy, comparing Walker’s exit from Seattle to a breakup. He then talked about how the team’s efforts to fill the gap left by the running back were falling flat.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you’ve ever gone through a breakup, you regret it. You probably know what the Seahawks are going through right now because they absolutely have to be regretting this move, especially when you look like how it’s impacted their offense without Walker,” Breech said. “Obviously, they’re trying to get that rushing attack figured out… They’ve got guys there, but nobody really has been able to replace the production of Kenneth Walker. And what has happened is that this offense has become more one-dimensional.”

The Seahawks let Walker leave without an extension, and it would have, by all means, cost the team a lot to keep him. The Athletic’s Michael Shawn-Dugar reported that the RB’s postseason performance had him in such high demand that he “effectively priced himself out” in Seattle. After all, Walker posted 135 rushing yards in the Super Bowl alone, for which he won the MVP honors.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the wake of his departure, Seattle hoped to solidify the running back position with Zach Charbonnet, George Holani, Kenny McIntosh, and Emmanuel Wilson.

Charbonnet is out with an injury, McIntosh has been waived, and rookie RB Jadarian Price, who was drafted in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, is on IR.

ADVERTISEMENT

That leaves the Seahawks with Wilson, who recorded 303 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns, and Holani. The team has also moved Velus Jones Jr. from the practice squad to the active roster. In short, Seattle is on the back foot in their rushing attack, lacking the prowess that Walker gave them last season.

The RB has simply been excellent this season for the Chiefs. He has recorded 106 rushing attempts, six touchdowns, and 665 rushing yards in five games. That is more than the total rushing yards Seattle has posted thus far in the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Breech pointed out, this put more pressure on quarterback Sam Darnold to carry the offense. However, Breech felt that Darnold, who has a completion rate of 60.4% and has already thrown seven interceptions this season, did not have what it takes to lead a pass-heavy offense. As such, their best bet is relying on wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba to relieve some of the pressure on Darnold.

“And on the flip side, Kenneth Walker’s absolutely transformed the Chiefs’ offense,” Breech pointed out. “You mentioned that 665-yard rushing total. That is the most in NFL history for a player with a new team through five games. So it’s really impressive that he hasn’t just turned the Chiefs’offense around. We saw it kind of sputter last year, maybe got a little stale, but now they look unstoppable. So this has changed two teams totally.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Compared to their 2025 run, Kansas City is dominating every game this season, especially with quarterback Patrick Mahomes back and Kenneth Walker at running back. With defenses focused on Walker, Mahomes has had more freedom to raise his yards-per-attempt and completion percentages on play-action, according to Gameday Kansas City’s Dallin Ballard. Rather than going for their previously pass-heavy scheme, the Super Bowl-winning RB has allowed the team to take a more balanced approach.

Walker’s value to the team will become even more evident in the upcoming matchup, where they take on the Seahawks.