Media coverage is a huge part of sports, with the NFL in particular having numerous networks and podcasts covering all 32 teams and their rivalries. Many fans rely on sports network reports and podcasts to keep themselves updated with the latest developments. So, when a network begins to regularly broadcast inaccurate information, questions arise. When that happened in a number of BeatLine Sports podcasts, fans and sports media personalities quickly realized the tell-tale signs of AI-generated content.

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On November 18, NBC reporter Kylen Mills shared a post by Awful Announcing pointing out the issue. In her caption, she explained that such inaccurate information was just one of the reasons why she never used AI while preparing for her own broadcasts. She also pointed out the exact sources that the network’s AI had copied the podcasts from.

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“Real sports journalists > AI slop,” Mills wrote. “I don’t use any AI for my broadcast prep because it regularly provides wrong information. It’s bad specifically for sports. I listened to 1min of one of these crap podcasts before I encountered inaccurate info. Based on the graphics this is a clear knock off of @LockedOnNetwork. Great people over there led by @DLocke09, give them a listen instead.”

The Awful Announcing report Mills referenced pointed out that not only was BeatLine copying the content and style of podcasts like Locked On Network, which are run by real human beings, effectively plagiarizing their work, but every podcast also has eerily similar set formats. There are usually two ‘hosts,’ one male and one female, with the same surnames regardless of which team they’re covering. There are also several instances of these hosts making odd errors while trying to decipher and pronounce players’ names, and even attributing them to the wrong teams while analysing games.

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Worse, every episode spams listeners with “Buy Me a Coffee” and “Help keep every episode free” links, encouraging listeners to donate by making it seem like a better offer than having to subscribe to keep listening.

Mills is not the only one to comment on why sports podcasts and articles created using generative AI can be a threat to authentic sports journalism. Although the huge number of inaccuracies affect credibility and cause confusion among fans, the AI-generated hosts, with their monotone voices and templated discussions are still drawing in listeners. Atlanta United of MLS for Scarves and Spikes follower Sydney Hunte found episodes where these “hosts” even answer questions sent in by fans.

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BeatLine Sports also has a blog that posts stat-based information daily, which could also very-well be using generative AI. The lack of human-enforced fact-checking makes it a cesspool of wrong information, which unaware listeners are internalizing.

Recently, an X account by an individual named Ibnul Jaif Farabi, who is listed as the proprietor and owner of BeatLine Sports, has garnered attention. Farabi posted about the allegations, confirming fans’ suspicions and declaring that he uses AI to produce hundreds of podcasts every day at astoundingly cheap rates to compete with the existing market and come out on top.

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“I’m the guy behind the Beatline Sports,” Farabi claimed. “If one person doing this 300+ sports podcasts daily, with custom created models and agents on CPU only, then you need to question your profession my guy. Compete or perish. The whole thing costs me like 5 cents daily though, altogether.”

Farabi’s comment is deeply troubling, showing a growing focus on marketing and quantity rather than preservation of quality content. The descriptions for every show are crammed full of keywords geared towards exploiting various platforms’ search algorithms, which ends up redirecting attention away from authentic NFL shows like the ones the generative AI is basing the BeatLine podcasts on.