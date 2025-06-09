Released WR Faces Russell Wilson’s Fate As Brian Daboll Predicted to Make Offensive Decision

There are times when the NFL offseason doesn’t feel like a second chance, but rather a last gasp. For a former Jacksonville Jaguars WR, this might just be the case. He has been cut, still working his way back from a knee injury, and now witnessing roster spots get taken up day by day. It’s hard. And one misstep might mean the end of the road. Moreover, Brian Daboll, whose team he has been targeting, might overlook him as well. More on that later.

As we edge closer and closer to the start of the season, Gabe Davis still doesn’t have a team. There have been communications and meetings, but we still don’t know where he will be playing next season. The latest update? He’s still not fully fit just yet. He can come in cheap, can still be pivotal, but the injury concerns make his stance more complicated. And yes, we have seen this before.

Davis was released from the Jacksonville Jaguars in May, just 14 months after he signed a 3-year contract worth $39 million. Why? A cruel blend of injuries and poor performances. Before tearing his meniscus in the left knee, he caught 20 passes for 239 yards and 2 TDs in 10 games in 2024, sitting out for the remainder of the season. He had the lowest yards per catch average in his five-year career (12.7). With his key highlight for last season being dropping two TD passes against Chicago, his release wasn’t a surprise.

But here’s when things get interesting. Gabe Davis is still sitting on $11.5 million in guarantee money from the Jaguars. But because of offsets, any team that picks him up will have to pay the league minimum. Does that remind you of someone?

His situation mirrors that of QB Russell Wilson, who went through something very similar same time last year. He was an icon. Former MVP and Super Bowl champ. Sitting on a massive contract. But let’s be honest, it simply didn’t work out in the Broncos. Expectedly, the Broncos consequently released him, freeing up almost $20 million in cap space.

Wilson then ended up signing a one-year ‘show me what you’ve got’ contract with the Steelers. Now flip the script to Davis. After showing flashes as a serious deep threat with the Bills and cashing in big with the Jaguars, everything fell apart with that knee injury. The Jaguars were smart enough to pull the plug early. They cut him with the post-June 1 designation, saving up on cap money. But where did that leave Davis? In search of a new home.

Parallel to Wilson, Davis might sign a low-cost, one-year contract in what would again be a ‘prove it’ contract. It will be less about the money and more about the opportunity. Whether he can pull off a Russell-style comeback, that’s still in the air. But the parallels are there. Starting off as big-shot veterans, they both found themselves fighting for a shot at redemption. If there’s one thing, never count out a redemption-hungry NFL veteran.

But the clock’s ticking. And another name is catching coach Brian Daboll’s attention.

Brian Daboll is likely to prioritise Jalin Hyatt over Davis

Davis’ next destination is still up in the air as he looks for a new home for next season. As said earlier, there have been some communications. Apparently, Davis has already visited the Giants and the Niners. There’s nothing concrete with either team. Not yet, at least. But the New York Giants’ WR Jalin Hyatt‘s OTAs performance makes the move a lot more complicated.

Art Stapleton says on X, “Davis has also visited the Giants and Niners. With NYG, Jalin Hyatt has done well so far in OTAs, so it’ll be interesting to see if the Giants stay involved with Davis.” And that makes complete sense. With Hyatt displaying high levels in OTAs, fully prepared to have a breakout season, NYG might not feel the need to invest in another WR. HC Brian Daboll will probably prioritise Hyatt’s growth, which would be good for them in the long run.

As per reports, Gabe Davis is currently heading to New Orleans for a potential one-year contract. This move, we believe, would be ideal. Kellen Moore recently remarked that they are looking for that missing piece. The missing piece is someone who can stretch the field and take a hit over the middle.

And Davis fit right in. He checks every box. Size? Check. Deep speed? Check. Playoff experience? Big check. He brings something you’re not getting from Peoples-Jones or the rookies. And with him reportedly willing to sign for the vet minimum? They sure would be tempted.

They can grab a weapon without blowing up the cap space, and they might jump at the opportunity. Where do you think Gabe Davis would end up?