Long before Derrick Henry outsmarted defenders in Nashville, another Titans running back was leaving them grabbing at air. Now King Henry is using his own two feet to put that man’s toughest fight in front of everyone.

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For My Cause My Cleats this season, Henry and his Two All Foundation will support former Titans RB Chris Johnson, who has been diagnosed with ALS. He made the revelation in a GMA interview earlier this year. He revealed the news on Instagram.

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Grateful for the feature, Johnson commented, “Love Bro 🔥 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾,”

After the Ravens face the Houston Texans, the cleats are set to be auctioned, with proceeds supporting ALS research. For Henry, this one is clearly personal.

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“I grew up watching Chris, and I am grateful to call him a friend,” Henry said in the post. “He’s someone I have a lot of respect for, someone who’s made an impact on me, and so this is a small way to show him that I’m thinking of him and praying for him. I’m proud to support him and his fight against ALS.”

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ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive illness that attacks nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. There is currently no cure. Doctors believe Johnson’s case is sporadic, and he has no family history of it.

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“At first, you’re in shock. Then you realize you have two choices. You can give up, or you can fight. I chose to fight,” Johnson said on GMA. He has lost the ability to speak.

Johnson also spoke of his wife, Brittany, who has stayed by his side throughout the ordeal. Their children, he shared on The Players’ Tribune, are a huge part of why he keeps going.

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However, Henry did not wait for the cleats campaign (in which many players across the league participate to support their charities) to show his support for Johnson. In July, the Baltimore running back braved the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, while his foundation pledged a $20,000 donation to ALS research.

Their bond has a sweet bit of Titans history behind it, too. Johnson, a 2008 first-round pick, ran for 2,006 yards in 2009 to set the franchise’s single-season rushing yards record. Derrick Henry broke that record with 2,027 yards in 2020.

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“If anyone was going to run for 2,000 yards again, I’m glad it came from somebody who plays for the Titans,” Johnson said at the time.

“I told Derrick: It was beautiful to watch. For me to sit back and watch it myself, now I know how others felt when they told me how excited they were watching me. I was so happy, so excited for Derrick. This is something he’ll never forget.”

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The two RBs are also friends. Per the Titans website, Johnson has been rooting for Henry ever since the latter was a rookie. In the above post shared by Henry, the pair were seen hugging in the locker room with big smiles on their faces.

Titans beat reporter Buck Reising went straight for the footwear and gave the pair a quick review.

“These are slick.”

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One supporter looked past the design and saved some encouragement for Johnson himself.

“Those are Great!!! Keep up the fight CJ2K, I’m glad to see everyone helping out and supporting the research for ALS.”

The artwork also caught another admirer’s eye.

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“These are just a beautiful work of art and a amazing tribute 💙🩵 All Love King 🫶”

One fan was clearly sold on the whole idea.

“Always and forever a class act! Miss both of them in two-tone blue!!”

Another commenter, who lost their mother to the disease, also sent in love.

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“Lost my mom to ALS in July,” they wrote. “Thank you for doing this and raising awareness.”

Johnson spent six seasons giving Titans fans reasons to jump out of their seats. Now, as Henry puts his fight in the spotlight, they have the perfect reason to stand up for him.



