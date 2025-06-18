“Rest in Paradise”: DK Metcalf’s Fiancé Mourns With Russell Wilson’s Wife Ciara After Tragic ’Passing of 52-YO

Behind films ‘Step Up 2: The Streets, You Got Served’, and the reality TV show ‘Dancing with the Stars’, the influential choreographer Dave Scott contributed to their success by passing his impressive and vibrant moves. Undoubtedly, the “So You Think You Can Dance” artist left his lasting impression on the dancing world. His presence and accomplishments in the music world will be celebrated forever. But now, the world has received some tragic news that has shaken the many music artists, actors, friends ,and family members to their core.

Sadly, the distinguished hip-hop dance teacher is no more. He took his last breath on June 16 and joined the “God’s crew” at the age of 52. His sudden demise has not only made the music industry remember the lasting legacy he left behind, but also people away from it. Yes, many NFL WAGs are sharing their condolences for Scott’s family and honoring his legacy.

Though he’s gone, the memories of his kindness, warmth, leadership, warmth, and unwavering spirit remain. Giants QB Russell Wilson’s wife and singer, Ciara, could not hold back her tears at this emotional moment. She took to her official IG handle to share her deep condolences to Scott’s family while paying a heartfelt tribute to the US distinguished choreographer. “Rest in Paradise,” the ‘Level Up’ singer mentioned. Truly, Choreographer Dave Scott’s legacy isn’t just in the film industry he choreographed but in the lives he touched along the way.

Dave Scott, a creative director in the film, who spent his childhood in Compton, California, served as the rock of his family. His absence will surely leave a huge hole in the heart of the Scott’s family. Taking to Scott’s official IG account, @theofficialdavescott, his family confirmed the distressing news of his tragic demise. “It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved Dave Scott, who touched so many lives with his warmth, kindness, and spirit,” they wrote.

Not only this, in the heartbroken post, his family also recalls his lasting memory in their own way. “During this difficult time, we are doing our best to honor his memory in the way he deserves with love, dignity, and respect,” they mentioned further. Additionally, their sincere homage reflects the weight of the loss of the legendary artist, who was a 3 time American Choreography Award winner. The statement continued, “In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to contribute towards memorial arrangements and helping us celebrate Dave Scott’s life in a meaningful way, with a celebration of life.”

They also added an image of the 2 time Fred & Adele Astaire Award winning choreographer, Scott, “Today we have lost an icon, a legend, a father and a dear friend. The weight of this loss will send ripples through time. But his memory and legacy will continue to live on,” the post caption reads.

The statement continued, “We love you Dave Scott and everything you’ve accomplished and the joy and comfort you’ve brought to people will never be forgotten. Everyone is invited to share this post and let it reach everyone around the world. Show your love and support for this amazing individual and share the footprint he has left on this earth.”

Scott, who was born on Aug. 15, 1972, in Compton, Calif, won’t just be remembered for his contributions in the film world as the accomplished choreographer, director, and producer. But, he was more than a choreographer, who shaped the lives of many dancers as their hip-hop dance teacher.

Scott, who spent his entire life teaching dance, was initially spotted while dancing at a club in Utah while he was a college student. It all started with him pursuing his Associate’s Degree in business from Weber State University in Ogden, Utah, on a basketball scholarship. Interestingly, it served as a turning point for an extraordinary career in dance and choreography.

Before making the decision, Scott had long harbored dreams of pursuing a career in professional dancing, inspired by Michael Jackson, the movies Beat Street, and Breakin’. Interestingly, Dave Scott built his legacy in choreography, grabbing many accolades to his list. While looking back over his life’s work, naturally, the NFL community was unable to cope with Scott’s passing.

DK Metcalf’s fiancé and many film stars mourn the passing of Scott

As soon as the news of Scott’s passing hit, the NFL community and film industry together poured their condolences to the dancing legend. In addition to Ciara, R&B singer and Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf’s fiancée, Normani, also took to her IG account to express her profound sympathy for his family. By re-sharing Scott’s message, she recalled his accomplishments. She dropped multiple doves of peace emojis, expressing her condolences over Scott’s tragic death. Although the reason for his death remains undisclosed.

Not only did R&B singers come forward to honor his legacy, but many US actors, dancers, and singers, including Kevin McHale, Harry Shum Jr. and Comfort Fedoke, and Debbie Allen, paid a heartfelt tribute to him.

Harry Shum Jr shared his grief on social media, writing, “This one hits hard. You gave me so much confidence as a performer and welcomed me with open arms to your dance world that many were inspired by. Thank you for spreading so much joy with your love of dance. May you rest in peace, brother Dave.

But this wasn’t the only parting message he got from his Fellow Glee alum. Another Glee alum, Kevin McHale, also sent emotional prayers to the legends.

“Dave was like a big brother to so many of us. When I felt really out of place amongst so many great performers, he always made me comfortable and confident. Watching him dance and teach was a gift,” he penned, adding multiple broken hearts. He has left behind a void which cannot be filled!