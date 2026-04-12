“Rest in Peace”: Chiefs Super Bowl Champion Mourns Tragic Personal Loss

One of Patrick Mahomes’ key protectors on the Kansas City Chiefs‘ offensive line has been going through an extremely emotional experience outside the NFL spotlight. The reliable lineman, who is well known for keeping his feet on the ground when facing strong defensive players during games, has taken to Instagram to express condolences after losing a loved one. His reflections about how people change our lives resonated with his followers.

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“Rest in Peace Unc!” Trey Smith posted on his Instagram story.

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Imago Credit: Instagram

According to his story, Larry Smith passed away at the age of 62 on March 27, 2026. The story also included an announcement mentioning that the funeral service was held on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at 11:00 AM. Larry was Trey’s paternal uncle, Henry Smith’s brother. As per an online obituary, he passed away due to medical issues, and the news came as a shock.

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In one of his Instagram stories, Trey thanked Larry. In another, he posted a picture with him and added a heartfelt caption.

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“It’s funny when you reflect on life. You finally understand how much people meant to you. How much of a role they played in your life,” Smith posted.

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While Larry’s exact role with Trey Smith remains private, he was known to be a fan of teams like the University of Tennessee and the Chiefs. That connection feels natural, considering Trey played college football at Tennessee and has been with the Chiefs since the beginning of his NFL career.

Trey joined the Chiefs in 2021 after being drafted and has been a steady presence on the offensive line. He has started 79 career games so far and has earned two Pro Bowl selections.

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This personal challenge comes as Smith has already proven his mettle by overcoming immense professional pressure, particularly when it comes to protecting the league’s most valuable asset in Patrick Mahomes.

Trey Smith opens up about protecting Patrick Mahomes

Speaking on the Green Light with Chris Long on April 2, Smith opened up about what it felt like to protect Mahomes early in his career.

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“I’ve lost a lot of F—–g nights of sleep. Smith said. “I remember when I first started playing, like rookie year, I started just like, damn, I got to block for Pat Mahomes, man. I’ve got to make sure I’m sharp, like, damn, this team just won a Super Bowl not too long ago. So it’s like that added stress or pressure. That’s a good thing at the end of the day because it causes you to perform at the highest level and really tune in your stuff, man, not just go out there on BS.”

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Smith got much help from the offensive line coach, Andy Heck, who encouraged Smith to keep his cool when playing, as Smith was struggling initially due to the pressure of guarding Mahomes.

Since then, Smith has proven himself on the big stage. Alongside Mahomes, he has won two Super Bowl titles. He started at right guard in Super Bowl LVII and helped an offensive line that did not allow a single sack as the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.

After proving how valuable he is, Trey Smith signed a four-year, $94 million extension with the Chiefs in 2025, making him the highest-paid guard in the league. Mahomes also took it to social media, suggesting just how happy he is that his right guard will play with him for many years to come.

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Last season, he played 665 offensive snaps and allowed 16 total pressures in pass protection, including one sack and two hits. Despite all that, in 14 games, Mahomes got sacked a total of 34 times, which was the second-highest number during his career.

With Mahomes currently rehabbing from the injury he suffered in Week 15, head coach Andy Reid will surely focus more on building strategies around Smith, which would protect his starting quarterback.