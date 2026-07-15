“Rest in Peace”: Condolences Pour in From J.J. Watt & Others as Texans Co-Founder Passes Away at 89

On Tuesday, the Houston Texans lost the architect who helped shape the franchise’s core identity. Texans Co-founder and senior chair Janice McNair breathed her last in Houston at 89, as emotions swelled around the McNair family and the entire franchise.

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The Texans took to their X handle to announce this news. Although the reason for her death isn’t being reported in the media for now, the post’s caption illuminates the emotions around the camp perfectly.

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“It is with profound sadness that we announce Houston Texans Co-Founder and Senior Chair Janice S. McNair passed away peacefully in Houston this afternoon with her family by her side,” the post’s caption read.

The Houston Texans began play in 2002, giving the city hope of rallying behind an NFL team after the Houston Oilers moved to Tennessee. Bob served as the principal owner of the team for most of the time till his death in 2018 due to leukemia and squamous cell carcinoma.

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After Bob’s death, Janice served as a principal owner until 2024. In the same year, their son, Cal McNair, was named the primary owner. Nevertheless, she remained a chair, overseeing the very empire she helped build.

During the McNairs’ lifetime, the team has reached the playoffs five times in the last eight years.

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As a part of the ownership group, Janice McNair was far more than a model owner. Her compassion and vision helped foster a family-like vibe within the team. Former players like J.J. Watt and the current head coach, DeMeco Ryans, also echoed a similar sentiment upon McNair’s death on Tuesday.

Houston Texans Community Remembers Janice McNair’s Ethos That Made Her a Cornerstone for the Franchise

“Janice was a beacon of light, not only for her own family, but also for the Texans organization and the city of Houston as a whole,” J.J. Watt said in a statement, as per Houston Texans X handle. “All of us who were graced with her presence and kindness are better for the experience. Rest in peace, Janice. We love you.”

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“Remembering Janice McNair brings both sadness and gratitude,” Brian Cushing wrote. “I will forever be grateful to both her and Bob for bringing me to Houston and giving me a chance to live out my lifelong dream of playing in the NFL.”

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Former Texans players J.J. Watt (2011-2020), a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and Brian Cushing (2009-17), who won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, had long stints with the Houston Texans.

However, Watt also rightly pointed out McNair’s importance to the city of Houston. Through the Robert and Janice McNair Foundation, the couple helped education in Houston through the McNair Scholars program and aided poor families in the region.

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“Mrs. McNair was an incredible woman who will be deeply missed,” wrote head coach DeMeco Ryans. “As a player, she and Mr. McNair built an organization that felt like a family, and it was a true honor to play for them. I will always remember the day I came home to Houston in 2023.”

Like Watt and Cushing, DeMeco Ryans is another name who served the franchise for a long stint. Ryan played with the team from 2006 to 2011 and is now the team’s head coach. Even after all these years, Ryans has nothing but respect for Janice McNair.

“Mom was exceptional. She exuded kindness. Radiated joy, had an endless amount of hope and love, and lived an incredible life centered around faith, family, philosophy, and football. It’s impossible to describe the profound gratitude that my sisters, Ruth and Melissa, and I feel for having her as our mom,” wrote Cal McNair.

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“Janice was more than a mentor. She was a dear friend, a role model, and a true queen mother. Her vision, generosity, and passion for serving others shaped our organization and touched so many lives, including mine,” wrote Hannah McNair.

It will be a humongous task for Cal to lead this franchise with the same efficiency and compassion as his parents. For now, we share our condolences for Janice McNair.