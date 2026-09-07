“Rest in Peace”: Prayers Pour In as New Orleans Mourns Tragic Loss of Beloved Saints Analyst After Cancer Battle

Mike Detillier fell in love with the radio in his childhood, when his mother used to turn it on to listen to jazz. He paired that passion with his love for football and, in the past few decades, grew into one of the best voices on the radio for Saints football.

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Sadly, that voice won’t be heard anymore. Following a short battle with cancer, Mike Detillier has passed away at the age of 65. The New Orleans Saints announced the tragic news.

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“The New Orleans Saints organization is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of WWL Radio host Mike Detillier,” the Saints said in an X post. “A proud son of Louisiana, Mike was widely respected as a gifted football analyst, a trusted guide through the NFL Draft, and an exceptional family man.

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“Beyond his incredible contributions to the game, he was above all a true gentleman and a dedicated family man. Saints gamedays at the Caesars Superdome, training camp practices, and press conferences simply will not be the same without his presence. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his immediate family and to the community of devoted listeners who considered him a friend over the airwaves.”

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Detillier was diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer just a couple of weeks ago. He was about to celebrate his 66th birthday on Tuesday and planned to share the details of his condition then. However, it was too late.

“Last week, I was rushed to the hospital for stomach pain,” the beloved analyst revealed. “After several CAT scans and tests, doctors broke the unbelievable news: I have metastatic pancreatic cancer. Stage 4. Incurable.”

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Nevertheless, Detillier addressed his team at WWL Radio and Audacy, including the listeners, and thanked them for their continuous love and support. He thanked everyone for the opportunity to “live” his passion. He further claimed that working for WWL and hosting SportsTalk with Bobby Herbert, Deuce McAllister, Mike Hoss, Steve Geller, and the rest of the team “has been the honor of a lifetime.”

Soon after the Saints released their statement, fans started rushing to the comments section to offer their condolences.

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“I don’t even know what to say,” reputed LSU Tigers insider Matt Moscona wrote. “A great man. A great friend. A giant voice in our state leaves a giant void. Rest in peace, Mike D.”

“Rest in peace,” New Orleans Football’s Mike Triplett added in the comments. “Mike was so passionate about football at every level throughout Southern Louisiana and beyond.”

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“It’s so sad,” Herbert stated. “Mike was a good friend and was like a brother to me. It’s heartbreaking. This really hurts.”

“I grew up hearing this man’s voice every Sunday, before & after Saints games,” one fan commented. “A true professional & an absolute legend at his craft. His voice became part of the Saints experience for generations. Peace & blessings to his family and friends. May his legacy live on.”

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“Mike was a true class act,” another fan wrote. “He remembered the names of his long time draft guide customers. He shaped how I form my thoughts on sports. His fact based, logical assessments made a deep impression on me as a kid. All while having so much fun cheering on the Saints.”

The veteran journalist was a fullback and linebacker at Central Lafourche High School. Furthermore, he also spent about 29 years as an aquatic engineer in Louisiana. But football was everything to him; per Gambit, his “man cave” is decorated with many jerseys, pictures, and autographs of heaps of players.

Detillier used to spend pretty much every day breaking down football film and making detailed draft reports with those breakdowns. It was in the early 80s that Detillier got a shot in the media, when a friend vouched for him to WWL sportscaster Hap Glaudi. The rest is history.

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Louisiana airwaves will certainly feel empty without him. Nevertheless, his voice and passion for the game will forever echo in the hearts of the Saints’ faithful.