Restaurants Across U.S. Raise Alarm to Congress Over NFL Streaming Shift Threatening Business Revenue

A feud between the NFL and restaurants in the United States has already started. For years, restaurant owners used satellite TV systems to show many games at once on the screens. However, from the 2026 season, these businesses will instead have to use a streaming-only service run by EverPass Media. While the NFL saw it as a beneficial move, the associations appeared forced to make a major call.

The Iowa Restaurant Association communicated its message in a letter to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley. Meanwhile, the Wisconsin Restaurant Association sent a letter to Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, who chairs the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust. Each of these associations represents thousands of independent restaurant and bar owners in their respective states.

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“The Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961 was created to extend a limited antitrust exemption so that leagues could negotiate carriage with broadcasters,” they wrote, urging Grassley, Fitzgerald and their colleagues to consider “transition protections,” “accountability standards,” and “Congressional oversight of the NFL and its affiliated distribution entities to ensure compliance with antitrust law and fair treatment of small businesses that rely on this content to sustain their operations.”

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The Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961 is a U.S. federal law that grants professional sports leagues an antitrust exemption to pool their television broadcasting rights and sell them as a collective package to networks. DirecTV, as a distributor, had exclusive control over the NFL Sunday Ticket for nearly three decades.

Imago July 16, 2020: Over 70 NFL, American Football Herren, USA players have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Player s Association. FILE PICTURE: September 15, 2019, Houston, Texas, USA: A general view of the field decorated with the NFL 100th anniversary logo prior to the NFL regular season game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars from NRG Stadium. Houston USA – ZUMAw137 20190915_zap_w137_002 Copyright: xErikxWilliamsx

Using a satellite television setup became a cornerstone of the experience in American restaurants, with dozens of screens, packed crowds, and full-day customer traffic every Sunday during football season. But that system will now have to undergo a major change.

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The NFL co-owns EverPass Media with RedBird Capital Partners. Through this platform, the leading football league aims to give commercial businesses access to Sunday Ticket instead of traditional broadcasting distributors. While the shift may sound simple in theory, it creates serious technical and financial challenges for small businesses.

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“Sunday football is not merely entertainment — it is an essential economic driver for restaurants and bars … We urge you to stand with small business owners who are being placed at a disadvantage by this abrupt and costly transition,” the associations wrote.

As things stand, the restaurants that previously relied on established satellite connections to broadcast NFL games through DirecTV have now been asked to switch to streaming services instead. This change is causing concern not only for restaurant owners but also for the broader industry.

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Fox Sports owner Rupert Murdoch has raised questions about the NFL’s rapid move toward exclusive streaming platforms. He feels the inclusion of Netflix and Amazon poses a serious threat to traditional broadcast television. While restaurant owners approached Congress with their concerns, Murdoch indirectly started a federal investigation with the U.S. Department of Justice.

Meanwhile, for the NFL and EverPass Media, the push seems quite beneficial. By making EverPass Media the exclusive digital distributor, the NFL bypasses traditional brokers. With this move, the league would also be technically paying itself, since it is the co-owner of the platform.

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Not just that, EverPass has a full streaming framework that will collect precise data on its consumers’ viewing habits. Meanwhile, satellite broadcasts are a one-way street. As such, traditional distributors like DirecTV could not easily track which specific TV in a bar was showing which game, or how many people were watching it. So, these stand as the benefits behind the NFL’s move to replace satellite with streaming models.

To what extent has the NFL’s new streaming push created complications for restaurants?

According to many restaurant owners, streaming live sports across many televisions requires far more than a basic internet connection. High-bandwidth streaming can cause buffering, lag, and network overload, directly affecting the consumer experience in their businesses. In top-tier cities, it is still adjustable, but in rural communities, where internet infrastructure remains limited, this move may have a negative impact.

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“A neighborhood sports bar may operate 20 or more screens simultaneously — something satellite systems handle with consistency. Streaming introduces risks of buffering, synchronization failures across screens, and significant bandwidth demands. Many smaller establishments lack the infrastructure to support this model without costly upgrades,” wrote Iowa Restaurant Association CEO Jessica Dunker and Wisconsin Restaurant Association CEO Kristine Hillmer in letters.

In simple terms, business owners also appeared hesitant to invest in high-tech streaming equipment. Now, this does not come without a reason. Over the years, the restaurants have already invested thousands of dollars in satellite equipment designed specifically for sports broadcasting. So, for them, the concern goes beyond technology.

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NFL Sundays are among the most profitable business days of the year for many restaurants. Customers often stay for hours, ordering food and drinks while watching multiple games. Industry leaders warn that even small disruptions in the viewing experience could reduce customer traffic and revenue.

Not just that, the restaurant owners also feel that the transition is moving faster than many small businesses can realistically adapt. Only time will tell how the businesses will cope with this change pushed by the NFL through EverPass Media.