Retired Legend Returns to Training for Dak Prescott’s Teammate After Cowboys RB Turns Heads at OTAs

It was Week 6, 2014. The deafening roar of CenturyLink Field, Seattle’s ‘Legion of Boom’ at its peak, and a young Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle named Tyron Smith lined up against the NFL’s most feared defense. What happened next wasn’t just a win; it was an offensive lineman being named NFC Offensive Player of the Week—a feat rarer than a perfect pocket against prime Aaron Donald. That day, Smith didn’t just block; he authored a masterclass in trench warfare, announcing his arrival among the immortals. Over a decade later, in Dak Prescott‘s alliance, the echoes of that dominance are resonating on a sun-baked field in Frisco once more.

“Perfect your craft every day,” former teammate Travis Frederick once said of Smith’s relentless drive. That drive hasn’t dimmed in retirement. Mere weeks after signing a ceremonial one-day contract to retire a Cowboy this past April, the 8-time Pro Bowl tackle, owner of five All-Pro nods and a spot on the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team, was back. Not for glory, but for guidance.

His pupil? Second-year left tackle Tyler Guyton, the Cowboys’ 2024 first-round pick thrust into the colossal task of protecting Dak Prescott’s blindside. Photos surfaced on Guyton’s IG: the 6’8″, 322-pound rookie locked in a drill with the legend. Smith’s hands, legendary for their vice-like grip—the kind Reddit tales whisper can leave mere mortals ‘still on the ground’ after a handshake—now molding the future.

It’s the ultimate passing of the torch, a Hall-of-Fame-worthy mentor whispering secrets of leverage, footwork, and handling elite edge rushers to the raw but athletically gifted Guyton, whose rookie season saw flashes (668 snaps) but also 18 penalties that screamed ‘work in progress’.

For Guyton, learning from the man who allowed just 39 sacks over 171 starts is like getting shooting lessons from Hawkeye. As Michael Jordan famously declared in The Last Dance, ‘The ceiling is the roof.’ With Smith coaching, Guyton’s ceiling just got infinitely higher.

Surprise standouts and a backfield revival headline Prescott’s Cowboys’ OTA buzz

Meanwhile, the buzz at The Star during OTAs wasn’t confined to the trenches. While media access was limited and pads weren’t popping, a new energy pulsed through the Cowboys’ voluntary workouts under Brian Schottenheimer. Seven players consistently turned heads, building momentum before mandatory minicamp kicks off next week. Juanyeh Thomas flashed coverage skills, vying for the open slot role.

Rookie DT Jay Toia, a 7th-rounder, earned surprise first-team reps at nose tackle. Linebacker Damone Clark, seemingly buried on the depth chart, found a spark in new DC Matt Eberflus’ system. Cornerback Kaiir Elam, the former Buffalo Bills first-rounder seeking redemption, looked sharp filling in for Trevon Diggs. Backup QB Joe Milton III showcased his cannon arm and viral backflips. New WR George Pickens arrived with a clean slate and model behavior.

But the most unexpected surge came from the backfield. In a room crowded with new faces like Javonte Williams and rookie Jaydon Blue, one name emerged from the shadows: Miles Sanders. The former Philadelphia Eagles standout, acquired after two rough seasons with the Carolina Panthers (432 rush yds, 3.3 YPC in ’23, 205 and 3.7 in ’24), looked like a man reborn.

Schottenheimer himself noted being impressed. Suddenly, the RB initially pegged as a potential cut candidate is firmly in the mix for the lead role. It’s a classic NFL reset. Sanders, who exploded for 1,269 yds and 11 TDs with Philly in 2022, knows this offense and this stage. His 4.7 career YPC screams potential if he’s found his groove. For Cowboys fans yearning for a consistent ground game, Sanders’ OTA resurgence is a welcome plot twist.

The sight of Tyron Smith, his Hall-of-Fame credentials secure (HOF Monitor score: 76.7), patiently drilling Tyler Guyton embodies the Cowboys’ eternal hope: building a legacy. It’s about legends ensuring their standards outlive their cleats. Simultaneously, Miles Sanders’ quiet OTA revival whispers the possibility of redemption and unexpected contribution. One story speaks of continuity and the highest standard of protection for Dak Prescott; the other hints at a ground game finding a surprising new spark.

In Dallas, under the relentless Texas sun and the weight of the star, both narratives are unfolding—a blend of past glory and present possibility, reminding everyone why this franchise, through all its drama, never truly fades from the spotlight. The foundation is being laid, brick by brick, drill by drill. The season awaits.